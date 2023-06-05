Ruth Langsford blows kisses in ‘awkward’ Holly Willoughby handover to Loose Women

Ruth Langsford and Holly Willoughby shared an ‘awkward’ moment on screen together during This Morning today (Monday June 5).

Holly and temporary co-host Josie Gibson handed over to the Loose Women presenter at the end of the programme for Ruth to preview the upcoming show.

But Ruth popped up earlier in the show, too – and ended up blowing kisses after briefly responding to Holly and Josie’s greetings.

Ruth Langsford shared screen time with Holly Willoughby on This Morning today (Credit: ITV.com)

Eamonn Holmes on Holly Willoughby

Loose Women normally get two plugs during a typical instalment of This Morning, so for Ruth to appear was not unexpected. But all eyes were on how Holly and Ruth may interact in Holly’s first appearance in her role following a break amid Phillip Schofield‘s departure.

That’s because Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes – also a former This Morning co-host – has also taken aim at Holly during his tirades about Phil.

He has claimed Holly’s friendship with Alison Hammond is “nonsense” over the past couple of weeks. Eamonn also alleged Holly has been “distant” with production staff.

However, while no reference was made concerning any allegations voiced by Eamonn, some viewers picked up on what they considered to be an uncomfortable exchange between Holly and Ruth.

Mwah, mwah, mwah! (Credit: ITV.com)

Ruth Langsford and Holly Willoughby interact

During the first preview, Holly, 42 – who moments earlier had wrapped up an interview with Adam Lambert, said: “Let’s find out what Loose Women are talking about today. Hi there, Ruth.” Josie also offered a wave to her fellow ITV personality.

Ruth replied: “Hiya. We love Adam Lambert, too.” She then delivered three rapid mwahs and moved her hand as if sending them in his direction.

Adam was touched by the moment, and thanked Ruth. But some social media users watching at home were more taken with how Holly and Ruth communicated with one another.

Ruth and Adam Lambert shared a sweet moment (Credit: ITV.com)

How This Morning viewers reacted today

One astonished onlooker tweeted about Ruth’s appearances: “Wow Holly having to crossover to Ruth on #LooseWomen. Considering how Ruth’s husband has been sniping about Holly, that must have been awkward #ThisMorning.”

I don’t know how Ruth Langsford keeps a straight face.

Someone else reflected: “I don’t know how Ruth Langsford keeps a straight face when Holly Willoughby speaks to her when introducing Loose Women #ThisMorning.”

And a third person expressed themselves in hashtags, posting: “Ruth and Holly #awkward #LooseWomen.”

