Holly Willoughby’s friendship with Alison Hammond branded ‘nonsense’ by Eamonn Holmes

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has been criticised over her friendship with Alison Hammond by Eamonn Holmes.

It’s fair to say 63-year-old Eamonn has had a lot to say about the whole Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby drama at the moment. Following Phillip’s shock affair confession last week, Eamonn has found any opportunity to share his thoughts and recall his version of events.

And now, in a new bombshell interview, Eamonn has launched a savage rant at Holly. He also claimed her friendship with Alison would “never have happened two years ago”.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Appearing on GB News on Monday night (May 29) Eamonn did not hold back as he hit out at Phillip’s co-star Holly.

Eamonn was also a previous host of This Morning, where he fronted the show on Fridays alongside Ruth Langsford. The pair were then replaced in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Speaking to Dan Wootton, Eamonn, who is no stranger to airing his thoughts, branded Holly and Alison’s friendship as “nonsense”.

Holly Willoughby accused of ‘using’ Alison Hammond

He explained: “This nonsense that goes on that Holly Willoughby now has Alison Hammond as her best friend. And it’s Alison Hammond’s birthday party and Alison Hammond goes to Holly Willoughby’s select night out with her friends. This wouldn’t have happened two years ago. Are you kidding? Alison has been on that programme 30 years.

This nonsense that goes on that Holly Willoughby now has Alison Hammond as her best friend.

“And I’m sure there was very little contact between her and the presenters. But then it all changed. They use people, just use other people. It’s disgusting. And it’s tolerated.”

Alison and Holly co-hosted This Morning together last month. What’s more, viewers were over the moon to see the all-female line up on their TV screens.

Kim Woodburn on Holly

What’s more, Holly was also branded a “wimpy wimpy little woman” by Kim Woodburn in a foul-mouthed rant.

Kim appeared on GB News on Monday evening. Host Dan Wootton also claimed that Holly has asked to front This Morning next week on her own. Kim then fired back: “I bet she does that little [bleep] I bet she does.”

She then went on: “In all the years she’s been on that show she has never taken part, all we hear is ‘oh Phillip hahaha.’ She aided and abetted him to take a big salary, get shot of that little wimpy wimpy little woman, she will not be missed.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to representatives for Holly for comment.

