Phillip Schofield statement in full as he admits affair with ‘younger male colleague’ and exits ITV entirely

Phillip Schofield has admitted to an affair with a younger man in an unprecedented statement released tonight (May 26).

The former This Morning host said that he had a “consensual on/off relationship with a younger male colleague” on the ITV show.

He admitted lying to friends, colleagues, his family and his employers about the affair.

Phillip Schofield has admitted an affair with a younger male colleague (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield statement in full

In a statement released to the Daily Mail he said: “I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

He then added: “Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Phil on coming out

He then continued: “When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody forced me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague. He was never moved on or sacked by or because of me.

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him. So for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.

I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

Stepping down from ITV

The statement then went on: “I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment. And I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

“I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it. To protect his privacy, I am not naming this individual. My deepest wish is that both he and his family can now move on with their lives free from further intrusion, and that this statement will enable them to do so.”

Phil then added: “I ask the media now to respect their privacy. They have done nothing wrong, and I ask that their privacy should be respected.”

‘We have agreed to part company with immediate effect’

The star has also parted company with his management team YMU after 35 years. Mary Bekhait, the Group CEO of YMU Group, said: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Read more: Alison Hammond tipped for huge change as she puts house on market

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the debate.