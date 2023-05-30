Kim Woodburn launches shock attack on ‘wimpy’ Holly Willoughby as viewers fume over ‘vile’ remarks

Kim Woodburn has launched another foul-mouthed attack at Holly Willoughby amid the whole Phillip Schofield drama.

Former national treasure Phillip has been front and centre of the news these past few days following his “unwise but not illegal” affair confession.

And while the 61-year-old has stepped down from ITV all together, his former pal Holly is expected to return to the This Morning studios next Monday (June 5). But it appears that one of Holly’s showbiz colleagues is not too happy.

Holly was branded a ‘wimpy wimpy little woman’ by Kim (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Kim Woodburn react to Phillip affair

On Friday, Phillip confirmed he had parted ways with his management and ITV, while confessing to a fling with a younger member of staff. The news of Phillip’s affair, and ultimate exit from ITV, has got plenty of people talking.

Phillip’s co-star for over a decade Holly admitted she was “hurt” by Phillip’s “lie”. Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes accused four senior bosses at the network of knowing about their presenter’s antics.

Wimpy wimpy little woman, she will not be missed.

And now, Kim Woodburn has chimed in yet again to have her say on the matter. And as usual – she did not hold back.

The TV star appeared on GB news Monday night (Credit: YouTube)

Kim Woodburn on Holly Willoughby

Kim, who is no stranger to airing her thoughts on Phillip and Holly, appeared on GB News on Monday night (May 29). Host Dan Wootton claimed that Holly has asked to front This Morning next week on her own. Kim fired back: “I bet she does that little [bleep] I bet she does.”

She went on: “In all the years she’s been on that show she has never taken part, all we hear is ‘oh Phillip hahaha.’ She aided and abetted him to take a big salary, get shot of that little wimpy wimpy little woman, she will not be missed.”

This Morning has been ‘so ruined by Schofield’, says Kim

Kim was then asked if she thinks the long-running This Morning show should be axed. She pondered: “I have very mixed emotions about that. A nice morning show with families and mums sitting there is a good thing… This show is so tainted and gross. I don’t want to see it go off but I think it should.

“I think it should come back in a different format with different people. It’s been so ruined by Schofield but let’s not give up and let’s start again. It should be taken off, and reviewed, and a decent show put back on.”

Phil has walked away from ITV (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Kim Woodburn’s ‘vile’ rant

Following Kim’s foul-mouthed rant viewers were far from impressed, and rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts. One person fumed: “Vile channel with vile people. Kim Woodburn? Ffs. Barrel scraped.”

Shame on you Kim.

Another added: “Kim’s comments reflect more on her and the type of person she is than on Holly. She is no more wiser than the rest of us about what has or hasn’t happened and yet she is out gunning for her. Shame on you Kim.”

“Kim’s vile at the best of times,” raged a third social media user. Meanwhile, someone else said: “I am not a fan of any of them, but what is it that Holly has actually done? Is her crime she kept her co hosts secret? Kim is a grown woman publicly calling Holly a [expletive]. Have the media learnt nothing about Caroline Flack!”

However, others seemed to enjoy the debate and hit back at the critics. One said: “You have the BBC to watch, if you don’t like it there’s a thing called a remote control.”

Another added: “Why are you watching then?”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

