GMB legend tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning as he’s branded ‘safe pair of hands’

The favourite to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning has been revealed by bookies following his departure from ITV.

The presenter recently admitted to having an affair with a male colleague who’s much younger than him. While ITV confirmed that the show would remain on air as normal on Monday (May 29), the show is reportedly looking for a replacement to join Holly Willoughby once she returns after half-term.

Ben Shephard has been revealed as one of the likely replacements to host alongside Holly Willoughby (Credit: Cover Images)

New This Morning host tipped by bookies

According to BoyleSports, current hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, as well as Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard, are the most likely replacements on This Morning.

A rep said: “Alison and Dermot have the experience and are clear favourites due to the fact they’re regular faces on This Morning. However, everyone has been affected by the latest controversy and telly execs might decide to make a break from the norm altogether and recruit a safe pair of hands in Shephard.”

Dveryone has been affected by the latest controversy and telly execs might decide to make a break from the norm altogether and recruit a safe pair of hands in Shephard.

Alison’s likelihood of replacing Phillip was at 2/1, while Dermot was at 5/2 and Ben’s was 3/1.

Other people on the list were Rylan Clark at 7/1, Rochelle Humes at 8/1 and Stacey Solomon at 12/1. TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan and former Good Morning Britain host was at 100/1.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have presented This Morning together since 2009 (Credit: Cover Images)

This Morning’s future

It was recently reported that Stephen Mulhern is being considered as a potential replacement.

A source said: “Other stars like Stephen Mulhern are being approached to fill in for Phil when Holly returns. Some are reluctant to go in and face angry viewers. Holly is determined to stay put – the only reason she would leave now is if This Morning is axed. She has absolutely no plans to leave.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield ‘lover’ claims he was NOT questioned by ITV over ‘affair’ rumours

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.