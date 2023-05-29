Phillip Schofield ‘lover’ claims he was NOT questioned by ITV over ‘affair’ rumours

Since news broke about Phillip Schofield having an ‘unwise relationship’ with a younger colleague from This Morning, viewers have had a hard time accepting it was a secret.

Schofield claimed that he had lied to ITV bosses, colleagues, friends and family about it – but this didn’t stop speculation.

Eamonn Holmes claimed ITV bosses were aware of Phillip Schofield’s conduct on This Morning (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes and former ITV entertainment correspondent Dan Wootton outright claimed four executives at ITV were aware of Schofield’s ‘behaviour’.

This prompted ITV to issue a second statement about their former top talent’s resignation from the network on Saturday afternoon.

ITV declares Phillip Schofield investigation

The statement read: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

‘Lover’ claims he was not questioned

The young man has now reportedly spoken to a source of The Mail, who told the tabloid: “It’s time for some truths to be told now, this has been brushed under the carpet for so long and it has to come to an end.

“The younger man has got to the point now where he won’t lie for anyone but, actually, he says he was never asked by ITV about any relationship.

“It is time that people were held to account, or at the very least explain themselves.”

An ITV spokesman has subsequently insisted to The Sun that both Schofield and the younger man were questioned as part of its investigation.

Holly Willoughby insists she new nothing of the relationship between Phillip Schofield and the This Morning colleague (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly’s ‘hurt’

Holly Willoughby has been hit by criticism from TV fans since the scandal began to unfold, but she insists that former best friend Schofield deceived her.

On Saturday evening, Holly broke her social media silence to write: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly.”

