Holly Willoughby claims Phillip Schofield lied to her as she finally breaks her silence on affair

Holly Willoughby has finally commented on former co-star and best friend Phillip Schofield’s relationship with a young colleague on This Morning.

The presenter posted a short and to the point message on Instagram on Saturday evening.

It read: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly.”

The brief statement lands after the 42-year-old has come under fire from multiple This Morning fans who have called for her to step down amid the ongoing drama.

Phillip, who presented the morning TV show for the last 20 years, has left ITV with immediate effect, and now some viewers are asking Holly to do the same.

His departure came after reports of a feud between the co-hosts, with more details emerging yesterday that Phillip had an affair with a “younger male colleague at This Morning” and that he would be “resigning from ITV “.

Will Holly leave This Morning? Fans have spoken out (Credit:ITV)

Viewers take sides

This latest development hadn’t dampened some viewers’ desired for Holly to leave the show.

“Holly Willoughby needs to be thrown under that Schofield bus too!” one annoyed fan said.

One viewer tweeted: “Hard to see how ITV [can] continue airing This Morning – clearly a very toxic environment and the broadcaster themselves have very serious questions to answer.

Holly’s Instagram posts have been littered with comments from fans asking her how much she knew and to step down.

One social media user commented on a post from May 20 and said: “Holly is more concerned about her own image. She should leave this morning also. Don’t trust her now.”

Another added: “I thought you once said ‘If Phil goes, I will go. He is like my big brother’. Well, that’s all changed, I think it’s time for a new line-up.”

Will this latest update change their minds?

Fan support for Holly

Some fans on social media have already been standing up for the presenter.

One loyal fan said: “Why is everyone being so mean in the comments? Live your life and stop hating!!!! Anyone remember Caroline flack? You don’t understand what abuse online does to some people! #BEKIND.”

Another chimed in: “Some of the comments here are dreadful. Nobody really knows what has happened, and nobody has the right to post nasty comments. Treat Holly and anyone else you encounter online with respect and kindness. If you dislike someone, unfollow them. Just because someone is a public figure doesn’t mean they are the property of others to be spoken to like dirt.”

One viewer tweeted: “Why is everyone on Holly Willoughby’s back? Do you know everything your work colleagues are up to? I know I don’t!”

Presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been filling in for Holly while she is taking some time away from the show, leaving early for her half-term break.

Holly is currently set to return to This Morning on June 5.

