ITV investigated Phillip Schofield affair in 2020: ‘Did not find any evidence beyond hearsay’

ITV has released a statement over its investigation into the rumours of the Phillip Schofield affair in 2020.

The findings from an investigation conducted by the broadcast television network in 2020 found Schofield’s relationship to be just “hearsay”.

The news follows the morning TV show presenter himself publishing a statement yesterday (May 26). In his statment he divulged details about his “on/off” but “consensual” relationship with a young worker at This Morning.

He assured the public that despite having an affair with the individual, he was of legal age.

This has prompted backlash online from viewers of the morning show and celebrity broadcasters such as Eamonn Holmes and Dan Wootton. Wootton has proclaimed that ITV bosses knew and has called for ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall to step down.

The statement

Today (May 27), an ITV spokesperson said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020, ITV investigated.

Both parties were questioned, and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

Since more details have come to light, Schofield’s agency YMU dropped the host.

The ITV spokesperson added: “In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

Until the host’s statement yesterday, some celebrities had spoken out against him, and some had shown support. No one aside from Eamonn Holmes has come forward since his statement, with many staying firmly silent, including his former co-host, Holly Willoughby.

In Schofield’s admission, he said: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family.”

He also wished the best for the individual and their family.

Schofield added: “To protect his privacy, I am not naming this individual. My deepest wish is that both he and his family can now move on with their lives free from further intrusion, and that this statement will enable them to do so.”

