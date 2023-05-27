Eamonn Holmes lets rip at ‘guilty’ ITV bosses as Phillip Schofield ‘caught out’

Eamonn Holmes has been a man fit to burst since former This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield quit the show last Saturday.

We all know there is no love lost between the pair after Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford lost their Friday fixture hosting the ITV show.

Eamonn Holmes has reluctantly been sitting on a secret for some time (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn claims he and Ruth were sacked by ITV and were never given an explanation. ITV denies this.

Earlier this week, Eamonn appeared on his GB News show and let out his true feelings on beleaguered Schofield and his some-time co-presenter / best friend Holly Willoughby.

The TV veteran started his tirade by claiming that Schofield had not stepped down from his This Morning role but had been sacked.

“Oh please just stop this. He was sacked,” he said: “All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘Here’s your P45 now step down.'”

He then turned his fury on Holly, adding: “And she says: ‘Oh, the couch will not be the same without him being there’. Well she wanted him not there. So what is she moaning about. They deserve each other I suppose.'”

All smiles here but there’s no love lost between Eamonn Holmes and Holly Willoughby (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly Willoughby ‘false’

He went on: “Holly is being as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.

“She says, ‘I thank him for all his knowledge, experience and humour’. All the things that she didn’t have when she came to the show. Well it’s true! I would call that stabbing in the back.

Read more: This Morning fans giving all the love to Ruth and Eamonn amidst Schofield downfall

“I could give you a list of the lack of kindness and lack of awareness from both of them. How they would socialise, and the people around them. You just have to look at my phone, full of people who are glad to see the back of the two of them.”

Eamonn had previously amused his many supporters by reacting to the news Phillip Schofield had exited This Morning by simply declaring: “Turned out to be a good day.”

Phil has left This Morning and revealed an affair with a colleague (Credit: ITV)

Philip Schofield admits affair

Now, hours after Phillip Schofield admitted to an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning, Eamonn tweeted: “Schofield has finally been caught out… But he’s not the only guilty party. 4 high members of Itv management knew what sort of man he was… and NEVER once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people.”

Former ITV colleague Dan Wootton then went on to name the individuals.

