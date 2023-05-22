Eamonn Holmes launches shock attack on ‘false’ Holly Willoughby as he accuses her of ‘stabbing Phil in the back’

Eamonn Holmes has hit out at Holly Willoughby as he branded her “false” following Phillip Schofield‘s This Morning exit.

The former presenter, 63, hasn’t held back with his views on Holly and Phil amid the recent controversy they’ve been at the centre of. At the weekend, Phil announced he has stepped back from This Morning.

In a statement, he said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

Holly will remain on the daytime show, however.

Eamonn Holmes hits out at Holly Willoughby

Following the shock news at the weekend, Eamonn weighed in during Monday morning’s edition of GB News. He branded Holly “false” and accused her of ‘stabbing’ Phil in the back.

During a discussion on the matter, Eamonn’s co-host Isabel Webster said: “Is that stabbing him in the back?”

But she again has been as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.

Eamonn replied: “Yes. She made her name on the back of him.”

Isabel cut in: “She said, ‘either he goes or I go’ is that stabbing someone in the back, or is that saying ‘hang on, I have my own professional integrity and I don’t want to be associated with something’?”

What else did Eamonn say?

However, Eamonn interrupted and said: “Yeah it is stabbing in the back. Excuse me, why isn’t she coming out in public and saying, ‘I have my own professional integrity, he’s done something which will reflect badly on me.’

“But she again has been as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.” Eamonn then read out Holly’s very short statement on Phil’s exit.

Holly wrote on her Instagram: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Sharing his thoughts, Eamonn said: “She says ‘so I thank him for all his knowledge, his experience and his humour.’ All the things she didn’t have when she came to the show. So she used that so I would call that stabbing in the back.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn also took a swipe at Phil’s behaviour towards his wife Ruth Langsford. Back in 2019, Phil was accused of interrupting Ruth during a live link to Loose Women which she was hosting at the time.

Eamonn added: “You just have to look at my phone, full of people who are glad to see the back of the two of them.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

