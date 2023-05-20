These memes about Eamonn and Ruth as Schofe quits This Morning are very, very naughty

And so Phillip Schofield has quit This Morning. Reading between the lines of his statement – not that it took much effort – he’s been forced out by ITV.

Given the option to go before he got the bullet.

There will be many viewers who think the exit announcement is long overdue. There are certainly some celebrities who won’t be crying into their Chablis over the news this evening.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes loved This Morning – and were well-loved by viewers (Credit: YouTube)

Perhaps a couple of those will be Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. There have long been rumours of a feud between the married presenters and Phillip.

Exactly where the tensions started is not publicly known, but Ruth reportedly complained about Phillip after he was rude to her during a daytime handover.

Rumours were rife that she’d given him a right old dirty look at the National Television Awards.

And then, of course, she and Eamonn suddenly stopped hosting the Friday edition of This Morning – a weekly highlight for many of the show’s fans.

Eamonn Holmes is no man’s fool (Credit: YouTube)

While Ruth has kept it classy (so far) and not spoken out since Schofe and his scandals have been hitting the headlines, Eamonn’s struggled to keep a lid on it, last week calling him and co-star Holly ‘actors’ after they appeared on This Morning seemingly oblivious to the almighty chasm that has developed in their friendship – and that literally everyone else in the country could spot.

Now Eamonn and Ruth’s loyal fans are imagining the duo will be enjoying the exit of a colleague who seemingly didn’t show them they respect they deserved on a show they equally loved.

And while of course it’s not nice to laugh at other people’s misfortunes, these memes ARE pretty damn funny…

Whoop Whoop! Let’s all dance…

The last laugh?

Nice to be nice?

Is that Amanda Holden cackling?!

And Fern Britton’s invited to the party too

