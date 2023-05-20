the cube Phillip schofield
Amanda Holden leads celebs sticking knife in as Phillip Schofield quits This Morning

You can almost her the 'Ding, Dong, the witch is dead' chants

By Kaggie Hyland
| Updated:

It’s an ugly human practice so common the Germans even have a special word for it: Schadenfreude – laughing at the misfortunes of others.

And, whether you think Phillip Schofield deserved to fall on his sword and lose his beloved This Morning job, there are no end of social commentators certainly enjoying the news. You just need to glimpse at Twitter.

ITV announced earlier this afternoon that Phillip Schofield had left This Morning with immediate effect and the network seemed happy for him to hint that he’d basically had no choice but to offer to step down.

Phillip Schofield discusses a matter with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have called time on their double act (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s statement in full as he quits This Morning

Schofe said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

Holly Willoughby’s short and not particularly sweet statement will have done nothing to quell the feverish speculation that their once enviable friendship is dead in the water.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield smiling at ITV Palooza

Holly Willoughby’s statement lacked emotion or the personal touch (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She commented: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Phillip Schofield isn’t without his frenemies in the showbiz world – there have been reports of spats with Amanda Holden, Ruth and Eamonn and Fern Britton to name but a few.

And while most are yet to comment, Amanda was straight out of the block to – let’s for safety’s sake say ‘seemingly’ – stick the boot in following news of the 62-year-old’s exit from the show he so clearly adored.

Amanda Holden sharpened her talons as she posted a strong arm emoji to her Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Matthew Wright speaks on This Morning today

Matthew Wright has supported Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV.com)

So far only one other celebrity, connected to This Morning, has commented.

Matthew Wright, who regularly appears on This Morning, tweeted support: “Gutted for Schofe. He was there for me when I was having problems a few years back.”

