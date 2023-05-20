Full ITV statement as Phillip Schofield QUITS This Morning

Phillip Schofield has quit This Morning, ITV has announced this afternoon.

He will not be returning to the show after hosting his final episode this Thursday (May 18).

Phillip said in a statement via ITV: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Holly Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Holly Willoughby will remain on This Morning and will co-present with members of the This Morning ‘family’ who of course include Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes.

This Morning Friday hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond will take on more duties (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment said: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

“This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

This is a breaking story – more as we have it.

