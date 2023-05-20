Holly Willoughby ‘told This Morning bosses she wanted Phil out and Alison Hammond IN’

This Morning darling Holly Willoughby reportedly told bosses she wants a new co-host – Alison Hammond.

Holly, 42, is sitting pretty following the drama that’s surrounded the ITV morning programme for the past few weeks – while Phillip Schofield, 61, has become the sacrificial lamb.

Following ongoing reports about the cooling friendship between the pair, this afternoon Phillip Schofield revealed he had left This Morning.

This Morning: Holly ‘asks for new co-host Alison Hammond’

And according to reports Holly is behind the moved. The Mail Online speculated that Phillip would fall on his sword, teasing ‘what Holly wants, Holly gets’.

And apparently, ahead of Schofe’s exit, she was asking ITV bosses for her close friend, Alison Hammond, to permanently replace him on the sofa.

Alison has established herself as a firm favourite among This Morning viewers – and has grown increasingly close to Holly.

Holly and Phil’s best friendship has cooled in more recent months while Alison Hammond is in the inner circle (Credit: Splash News)

Having made a name for herself with her hilarious celebrity interviews, Alison, 48, now fronts This Morning on Fridays with Dermot O’Leary.

She will also front the new series of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off.

Holly wants This Morning to be the Holly and Alison show.

An insider told the Mail that Holly had told bosses she wants to host This Morning with Alison.

“Her beautiful, blonde, softly-spoken exterior is very disarming,” an insider said.

However, Alison and Holly have natural chemistry (Credit: ITV)

“Underestimate her at your peril. Holly wants This Morning to be the Holly and Alison show and usually what Holly wants, Holly gets.”

Holly and Phil were once best friends, even going on holiday together and regularly spotted out for dinners.

However, their closeness has drifted in more recent weeks.

The pair were also fiercely criticised when they were accused of ‘jumping the queue’ to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Phillip Schofield issues exit statement

This afternoon, Phillip issued a statement within ITV’s announcement that he was quitting This Morning.

It read: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

Things have been stilted between Holly and Phil in more recent weeks (Credit: ITV)

Phillip reportedly landed himself in hot water with Holly after releasing a statement to The Sun, without informing her.

In that one he addressed rumours of tension, stating: “We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

