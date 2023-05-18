Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s friendship at ‘point of no return’ as ‘public sees through them’

The friendship between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield has reached a ‘point of no return’, a relationship expert reckons.

The This Morning presenters have spent the last week in the headlines after it was reported their relationship has “cooled”. Phillip later made an extraordinary statement, calling Holly his “rock” – but admitted recent times “haven’t been easy for either of us”.

Since then their every utterance and interaction on the ITV daytime show has been scrutinised. And author and TV presenter Lara Asprey tells ED! she believes viewers can tell circumstances between the two have changed.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield latest

Lara said how in her opinion she feels the co-hosts may have spent “too long” as an on-screen partnership.

She told ED!: “I do feel that they have been doing the job on This Morning for too long. It has been 14 years together! With any personal or professional relationship that long it is inevitable there will be certain ups and downs. What remains unknown, however, is what has been the straw that broke the camel’s back, if reports are accurate.”

Lara also indicated she felt aspects such as the ‘queuegate’ row, as well as the trial of Phillip’s brother Timothy Schofield, could lead Holly to consider making a change.

The relationship expert claimed: “[Holly’s] inner circle and husband Dan may well be advising her that she should seek to take the daytime TV throne without Phillip seemingly hanging on her coat tails and dragging her through the mud. They also seem to have got away with quite a lot over the years. If we remember back to the Queen’s death, the allegations of queue-jumping were brushed over as ITV and the This Morning team closed ranks fast.”

Lara Asprey is a relationship expert, TV presenter and author (Credit: Lara Asprey)

Will Holly and Phil continue to be friends?

Lara also noted she felt a similar approach may have been applied to Phil and Holly’s personal connection. She also claimed they might not be able to repair such an alleged rift.

She continued: “I suspect there’s been too much brushing over of things within their friendship too and wonder whether it may now be at a point of no return. I doubt very much they will ever be able to be friends again if they have indeed fallen out. Personally I think This Morning would benefit hugely from some new talent on the show.”

Additionally, Lara also suggests viewers may not be convinced, either. Lara said: “The public also know how to read between the lines. What may look professional ‘on camera’ never really translates to a chemistry, especially not one like they used to have before.”

