All the celebrities who have wasted no time in attacking Holly and Phil in recent days as ‘feud’ rumbles on

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield have had quite a week in the headlines after he broke his silence on a rumoured rift between them.

It was reported last week that the co-hosts’ relationship has “cooled”. Following that, Phillip shared an extraordinary statement in which he maintained the pair are “the best of friends”.

Phillip also said: “Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.” Phillip’s statement also acknowledged Holly had also been unwell with shingles recently.

However, since then, Holly and Phillip’s appearances on the ITV daytime series have come under intense scrutiny. And with several celebrities also deciding the past week has been the time for them to have their say about the duo, it has become apparent once again why it is called ‘show business’ and not ‘show friends’.

It has been a week in the headlines for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Who has broken their silence about Holly and Phil?

Last Sunday’s (May 14) BAFTA bash saw several famous faces seemingly make references to the reported claims about Holly and Phil. Host Rob Beckett took aim while speaking about The Crown nominee Imelda Staunton. Referring to accusations the This Morning stars’ ‘queuegate’ saga, Rob quipped: “Apparently Phil and Holly got to watch [The Crown] a couple of days before everybody else.”

Additionally, award winner Joe Lycett passed on a message to be read out on his behalf as he didn’t attend. That message went: “I’m sorry to not be there, but according to my PR team I have shingles.”

Eamonn Holmes has hit out at hosts (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes speaks out

The following day (Monday May 15), former This Morning colleague Eamonn Holmes continued the awards ceremony theme as he hit out at Holly and Phil, likening them to “actors”.

Eamonn swiped: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.” He went on: “They may or may not be together on the telly today. The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it. [This Morning] is an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

When a fan, a few days later, urged Eamonn on social media not to be part of a “witch hunt”, he replied defiantly: “I think I have a lot more insight than you.”

Louise Van Der Velde, on the left, has previously appeared as guest on This Morning (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning expert launches attack

Come Tuesday (May 16), a tabloid report suggested This Morning regulars were ‘threatening to boycott the show’.

An unnamed insider reportedly told MailOnline: “It is absolutely disgusting that ITV takes the moral high ground over lots of issues, but then continues to give their major daily presenting slot to Phillip, despite the tonne of complaints that have been made against him.”

They are said to have added: “Lots of us have now told our agents that we will not be appearing on This Morning while he is still there.”

Since then, a number of the series’ regular guests – including Vanessa Feltz, Martin Lewis, Lisa Snowdon, Phil Vickery, Gino D’Acampo and Matthew Wright – have appeared on the show. But relationship expert Louise Van Der Velde said during a recent TV appearance she found Phillip “arrogant”, “aggressive” and “fake” during her This Morning bookings. She also said of Holly: “I don’t know how Holly has put up with him for this long.”

Kim Woodburn has rowed with Holly and Phil previously (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Former foe wades in

How Clean Is Your House? co-presenter Kim Woodburn has also popped up to have a pop again.

She slammed Holly on Wednesday (May 17) evening: “She’s a two-faced [blank] isn’t she? Look, I’ll say it again and I’m sorry to repeat myself, Holly Willoughby is not all sweetness and light, my love.”

Holly Willoughby is not all sweetness and light, my love.

Kim’s claims continued: “For years she’s said: ‘Oh I’ll stick by Phil, I love Phil, we love each other.’ The moment she knows that bullets are being fired at Phil, she’s now saying: ‘I’ll work without him, I’ll run the show without him.’ What a two-faced [blank]!”

She added: “And I’ll say what I said the other evening, she’s aided and abetted Phillip for years. She’s sat there and watched Phillip insult people. He was very unkind to me. I’m a tough nut, but it hurt.”

Who has defended Holly and Phil?

Other famous faces have made supportive comments about Phillip and Holly amid all the reported drama.

Matthew Wright tweeted after guesting on Tuesday’s show: “Not sure I believe half of what you read about Holly and Phil.” Adding a smiling emoji and a shrugging emoji to his words, Matthew continued: “Terrific atmosphere on set today as per.”

And Lorraine Kelly has also chipped in with her thoughts, saying earlier this week: “Do you know what? They were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it. Lorraine added: “I would be sad if they left the show. But I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they’re just getting on with it.”

