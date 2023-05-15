BAFTA hosts Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan take swipe at Phil and Holly following ‘fallout’ claims

BAFTA hosts Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan made a dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following their “fallout” claims.

Both Holly and Phil have made the headlines in recent days – following reports the two are apparently “barely speaking”. The two This Morning hosts, who have fronted the show for 14 years, are both said to be embroiled in a ‘feud’.

And on Sunday night (May 14,) BAFTA hosts Rob and Romesh couldn’t help but make a dig at the presenting duo.

Holly and Phil are reportedly in the middle of a ‘fallout’ (Credit: ITV)

BAFTA hosts make dig at Holly and Phil

The biggest night in telly, the BAFTA TV Awards, kicked off on Sunday. Shows like I Am Ruth and This Is Going To Hurt were all up for an award. But minutes into the show airing, the star-studded event took an awkward turn when Holly and Phil were mocked by the two hosts.

Apparently Phil and Holly got to watch that a couple of days before everybody else.

Opening the shop, Romesh said: “Some incredible programmes are nominated this year.” To which his co-host Rob replied: “Imelda Staunton is here, that’s exciting isn’t it?”

“She’s nominated for her performance in The Crown. Apparently Phil and Holly got to watch that a couple of days before everybody else,” he then quipped. Rob’s joke was referring to the pair being accused of “skipping the queue” last year to see the Queen lying in state – which was met with backlash.

The BAFTA hosts took a swipe at Holly and Phil

Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield ‘rift’?

It comes after Holly and Phil are reportedly embroiled in a reported “fallout”. The pair’s friendship has allegedly become strained recently, with sources claiming they barely speak off camera anymore. Last month, Phil was briefly absent from This Morning while his brother was involved in a sexual abuse court case. Phil’s brother, Timothy, was then convicted of child sex offences in April.

According to reports, “things have been difficult” for Phil and Holly, with sources claiming they aren’t “as close as they once were”. A recent report also suggested that Holly isn’t sure about her future on This Morning. It was claimed that the pair rejected “peace talks” with a source telling The Sun: “Holly just wants Phil gone.”

But an ITV spokesperson refuted the claims, saying: “This is categorically untrue.” And last week (May 11), Phil also disputed the claims, saying the two are still “the best of friends”.

