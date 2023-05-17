This Morning host Phillip Schofield has been branded a “monster of daytime TV” by one of the show’s guests.

Relationship expert Louise Van Der Velde has appeared on the ITV show a number of times. And, last night (May 16), she launched a shocking attack on the host during an interview on GB News.

Speaking to host Dan Wootton, she alleged that Phillip had been “arrogant”, “aggressive” and “fake” during her appearances on the show. She also offered her opinion on his co-host Holly Willoughby. Louise then declared: “I don’t know how Holly has put up with him for this long.”

Phillip Schofield was branded a ‘monster’ by a guest who’s appeared on the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Phillip Schofield branded a ‘monster’ by show expert

Louise, a sex therapist also known as the Pleasure Professor, is regular on shows such as This Morning, Lorraine and Jeremy Vine. She claimed other presenters she has encountered were friendly and fair during interviews – and Holly could not have been nicer during her appearances on the show.

With Phil, he is like this monster of daytime TV. He is rude, people have to sit still and speak when they are spoken to – it’s an aggressive attitude.

However, she was quick to lash out at Phil. “My outlook has always been, whenever I am on, to be respectful to people and you kind of expect the same treatment back. With Phil, he is like this monster of daytime TV. He is rude, people have to sit still and speak when they are spoken to – it’s just a very aggressive attitude,” Louise alleged.

She went on to claim: “No matter how nice I have been, he has been arrogant. He is all nice and all smiles for the camera and jolly but frankly he is fake and it’s time he got the boot.” Louise went on to allege that Phil is “judgemental”. She claimed: “I expect to be challenged and don’t mind a bit of controversy. But he is judgey.”

Relationship expert Louise Van Der Velde launched a scathing attack on Phillip Schofield last night (Credit: GB News)

‘It’s not Holly who should be going’

The expert also had some pretty firm ideas about the future of This Morning.

Louise added: “I think it’s about time he stopped having this privileged position and it’s definitely not Holly who should be going. She is lovely, warm and sisterly. I don’t know how Holly has put up with him for this long.”

She went on to claim that she is “one of the thickest skinned people on the planet” and alleged: “But the fact is, he is rude and arrogant and smarmy and so disrespectful. Everyone should be boycotting that show as far as I am concerned.”

Louise also urged Holly to “step away” from her co-host, alleging: “It’s really bad for her brand. He’s had his day.”

ED! has contacted reps for Phillip and This Morning for comment.

