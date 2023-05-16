Lorraine Kelly weighs in on Phil and Holly ‘feud’ claims as she addresses their future on This Morning

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out over reports her ITV co-stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are in the midst of an alleged ‘fallout.’

The duo, who have fronted This Morning together for 14 years, are apparently embroiled in a rather awkward ‘rift’. There’s been claims that the pair barely speak off camera any more.

And it’s safe to say their rumoured spat has got plenty of people talking – including national treasure and telly legend Lorraine Kelly.

Phil and Holly are reportedly ‘not as close as they once were’ (Credit: ITV)

Phil and Holly back on This Morning amid reported ‘fallout’

The rumour mill has been in overdrive this past week regarding Holly and Phil’s relationship. 61-year-old Phil recently admitted how things had “not been easy” for him and 42-year-old Holly. What’s more, his best friend was apparently left “blindsided” by his unexpected public statement.

I would be sad if they left the show.

Following the reports that their friendship was fractured over the weekend, Holly and Phil made a return to the This Morning studios on Monday (May 15). And while many expected the duo to address their reported ‘feud’ they failed to do so – leaving some viewers cringing.

And now, Holly and Phil’s ITV co-star Lorraine has chimed in to share her thoughts on all the alleged drama.

Lorraine has weighed in on the pair’s ‘rift’ (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Phil and Holly ‘feud’

The Scottish presenter crossed over to Holly and Phil live in the studio on Monday and Tuesday from her self-titled breakfast show. Lorraine holds the ITV morning slot from 9am to 10am on weekdays. She recently spoke to The Sun where she shared her thoughts on the pair’s ‘feud’.

I think they’re just getting on with it

“Do you know what? They were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it,” she added: “I would be sad if they left the show. But I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they’re just getting on with it.”

Eamonn Holmes hits out at

While Lorraine has thrown all of her support behind Holly and Phil, the same can’t be said for Eamonn Holmes. On Monday, the former This Morning presenter launched an attack on the pair – branding them “actors”.

While fronting GB news, Eamonn fumed: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.

“They may or may not be together on the telly today. The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.

“It’s an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it. And anyone can check the viewing figures, there’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

