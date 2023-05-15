Eamonn Holmes launches attack on ‘actors’ Holly and Phil amid ‘broken’ friendship claims

Eamonn Holmes has launched a savage attack on Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield – branding them “actors” amid reports of their ‘fallout’.

The two This Morning stars have been embroiled in a reported bitter public feud after their friendship has rapidly deteriorated. According to reports, Holly and Phil, who have fronted the ITV show for 14 years, are said to “not be as close as they once were” and hardly speak off air.

And now, former This Morning star Eamonn Holmes has chimed in on the rumours – and it’s safe to say he did not hold back.

Eamonn has hit out at Holly and Phil (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes hits out at Holly and Phil amid ‘fallout’

The rumour mill has been in overdrive this past week regarding Holly and Phil’s relationship. 61-year-old Phil recently admitted how things had “not been easy” for him and 42-year-old Holly. What’s more, his former best friend was apparently left “blindsided” by his unexpected public statement.

And on Monday (May 15) fellow showbiz star Eamonn addressed the situation during an episode of GB News.

The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry

“I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors,” he fumed.

Holly and Phil have been branded as “actors” (Credit: ITV)

What else did Eamonn say about Holly and Phil?

Eamonn went on: “They may or may not be together on the telly today. The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.

“It’s an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to reps for Holly and Phil for comment.

Eamonn and Ruth were ‘dropped’ from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn ‘dropped’ from This Morning

The 63-year-old telly legend was a regular on the hit programme – having first appeared way back in 2006. He then hosted the Friday edition of the show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years together.

But in January 2022, it was revealed the married duo had been let go from their presenting role. This was to make way for a new panel. National treasure Alison Hammond and showbiz veteran Dermot O’Leary soon took over.

