ITV favourite ‘lined up to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice’ amid Holly Willoughby ‘fallout’ claims

An ITV favourite may replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice, a new report claims.

Phillip’s friendship with co-host Holly Willoughby has made headlines in recent days as there’s claims of friction behind the scenes. Reports claim that Phil and Holly don’t speak much off camera as issues have quietly brewed for some time.

Phil recently spoke out about his friendship with Holly, admitting “the last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us”.

Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

Now, could Phil be replaced as Holly’s co-host on Dancing On Ice? As fans know, the pair host This Morning as well as the ITV skating programme together. But, following the recent reports of their relationship fracturing, some sources claim we may not see them on screen much more together.

The Sun claims that ITV favourite Stephen Mulhern is being lined up to take over Phil’s spot on Dancing On Ice. A source alleged: “Stephen is a perfect fit and gets on brilliantly with Holly.

“He’s long been regarded as the right man to take over and was sounded out by executives at the end of last year. He told friends he’d jump at the chance.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Will Stephen join Dancing On Ice?

Stephen previously stood in for Phil on the show last year as the presenter dealt with illness. It left some fans demanding that he become Holly’s full-time co-host.

However, others liked watching Phil and Holly host together. The duo have faced claims of a ‘fallout’ between them in recent days. A report claimed that Holly and Phil “barely” speak as their friendship has “cooled”.

Phil recently spoke out in a statement, calling Holly his “best friend” and “rock”. He told The Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.

“And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

Holly hasn’t yet addressed or spoken out about the reports.

