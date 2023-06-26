Bradley Walsh tipped to host Dancing On Ice by show star: “He would bring that humour”

The Chase star Bradley Walsh has been tipped as the new host of Dancing On Ice by former show winner James Jordan.

Strictly Come Dancing star James, who won Dancing On Ice in 2019, thinks Bradley would be the perfect candidate to host alongside Holly Willoughby when the next season begins.

James told Daily Mail: “I’m a massive Bradley Walsh fan and he would bring that humour to the show. As much as I loved Phil and Holly when they were presenting together, I’m much more of a Bradley fan because he’s funny and quick witted and I think you need someone like that on the show.

He added: “Bradley is a high class presenter.”

Popular Bradley Walsh is one busy bee

However, Bradley already has a jam-packed schedule what with The Chase, which he’s been presenting since 2009, and Breaking Dad.

He’s also about to host the BBC’s reboot of Gladiators along with his son Barney Walsh.

In a statement Bradley said: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. Saturday night family entertainment at its best.”

As well as his other work commitments, it’s also been revealed that popular Bradley gets the public’s backing as a new judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

Plus, he made our list of favourite TV presenters who haven’t disappeared up their own backsides lately!

Who will replace Phil?

We still don’t know for sure who will replace Phillip Schofield on the hit show. ITV cut all ties with the former This Morning host following his “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a colleague. Now James Jordan has also suggested Jordan Banjo and Vernon Kay as potential candidates.

But when he was asked if an all-female presenting duo could work, James was pretty adamant it would not.

He said: “No! Stop trying to tick boxes all the time. Have a man and a woman present Dancing On Ice. I like to see men present as well otherwise we’re going to see no white, heterosexual men on TV any more.”

