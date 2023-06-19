Our favourite TV presenters who haven’t disappeared up their own backsides (we think!)

We’ve heard plenty of drama from UK TV presenters lately following a certain ITV scandal, so it’s nice to remember that we do have some great (and backlash-free) presenters on our screens.

This little lot don’t even have a hint of ego, and we’re more than ready to celebrate them!

Jane McDonald is definitely a presenting fave! (Credit: Youtube)

We could watch Jane McDonald present pretty much anything…

Jane McDonald got her start in 1998 on the BBC documentary series The Cruise and we’ve loved her ever since. From presenting travel programmes on Channel 5 to taking over from Phillip Schofield at the British Soap Awards, Jane has kept her ego firmly in check.

She’s always eager to thank fans for her career and has been open with all the loss and struggles she’s faced her in life – which isn’t an easy thing to do. ED! readers voted Jane as their National Treasure in our 2022 Awards, and it’s definitely an accolade she deserves.

As fans have called for her to take over of everything from This Morning to Dancing on Ice – we’d happily watch whatever Jane McDonald wants to present.

Josie Gibson is a This Morning presenting gem (Credit: Youtube)

UK TV presenters: Josie Gibson is one of our This Morning favourites

With all the recent drama on This Morning, it might be hard to remember that there are some great presenters on the show. And Josie Gibson is definitely one of them! Often sent on some of the toughest and funniest This Morning excursions, Josie has done everything from riding rollercoasters, ziplines and jumping in the sea all for the sake of making us laugh.

Josie has recently started presenting This Morning more and more, and we think she’s probably the most down-to-earth of the bunch. A natural at presenting and interviewing, Josie is one of This Morning’s best. We’d love her to see do more TV projects and we think she definitely deserves it.

Who doesn’t love Alison Hammond? (Credit: Youtube)

All hail Alison Hammond!

Alison Hammond won the hearts of the nation ever since she waltzed into the Big Brother house in 2002. And ever since, she’s barely changed – in the best possible way! Alison has presented every Friday on This Morning since 2021, and she never takes the job too seriously.

Alison has interviewed everyone from Harrison Ford to Beyoncé to Rishi Sunak and still seemed like she’s remained the same old Alison. Fame does seem to change a lot of people, but Alison has never seemed like one of them. The odd times Alison does have any issues on This Morning she quickly and sincerely apologises for it. Not a lot of presenters can own up to their mistakes like that!

The presenter is about to start presenting The Great British Bake Off this summer, and we think we’re only going to love her more once we watch it.

Dermot O’Leary is another This Morning favourite (Credit: Youtube)

Our favourite UK TV presenters: Dermot O’Leary

Dermot O’Leary has been a long-time favourite presenter of UK TV viewers, ever since he began presenting The X Factor in 2007. While The X Factor was cancelled in 2018, Dermot O’Leary certainly hasn’t been. Joining Alison every Friday on This Morning, Dermot is a favourite with a lot of viewers.

Despite all the drama This Morning has garnered in recent months, Dermot has managed to avoid finding himself in any of it. Dermot has been married to his wife Dee Koppang and they have a son together. Whether it be professional or personal, Dermot has stayed firmly out of drama for his long career on TV.

We’d happily watch Dermot replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning full-time, and don’t think we’d be alone in that opinion!

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis recently became a GMB regular (Credit: Youtube)

Martin Lewis is a legend in our eyes

Martin Lewis is another presenter whose feet have stayed firmly on the ground throughout his years of fame. During the cost-of-living crisis, Martin has been a godsend for explaining complicated finances and always has an eye out to help ordinary people with their money.

He’s recently become a regular on Good Morning Britain, but he hasn’t let his ego grow with the new role. Martin is always the first presenter to own up to his mistakes and apologise. He recently defended his wife and has kept his personal life super private and has our respect for it.

Martin just seems like a genuinely good guy, and if anything gets any more TV presenting gigs, we doubt that’ll change.

Big love for Kate Garraway! (Credit: Youtube)

Our favourite UK TV presenters: Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway got her start as an ITV News presenter in the 1990s, becoming a Good Morning Britain presenter since. She’s hosted her emotional Life Stories series and appeared on I’m A Celebrity and Strictly, all while remaining a favourite with Brits.

Kate has been incredibly open about her husband Derek’s ill health in recent years, ever since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020. We wouldn’t blame Kate for disappearing from TV during her tough personal journey with Derek, but she hasn’t.

She’s been involved in very little scandal throughout her long TV career and remained a constant figure on ITV. All our love for you, Kate!

Ben Shephard is another GMB fave! (Credit: Youtube)

Ben Shephard is another GMB favourite

Ben Shephard is another one of those presenters who just seems very genuine. Good Morning Britain is another ITV show which has had its fair share of drama (cough, cough Piers Morgan) but Ben’s managed to avoid it all.

The host of Tipping Point has a nice guy persona, but it doesn’t seem like a false one. He’s another person who been on our screens for over two decades and managed almost no scandals.

When Daisy May Cooper gushed over Ben Shephard when she was interviewed on the GMB sofa, we couldn’t help but agree with her. And who hasn’t shed a tear when he’s supported friend Chris Kamara on GMB? Ben just seems like a such nice guy and a certified favourite presenter of ours.

Ruth has been on our screens for decades (Credit: Youtube)

Ruth Langsford has all our respect

From Loose Women to This Morning, Ruth Langsford has been a regular presenter on our screens for many years. Ruth and her husband Eamonn were beloved as the Friday hosts of This Morning from 2006 until 2021. While husband Eamonn has found himself in some drama, Ruth has seemed genuine and stayed out of it all.

And if the rumours are true that Ruth made a complaint about Phillip Schofield in 2019 after he interrupted her, she has all our respect for it. It seems like Ruth knows how to stand her ground without bringing anyone down with her – and that’s definitely not an easy thing to do.

Ruth has returned to Loose Women with a smile on her face and stayed out of all the drama with Eamonn. Good for you, Ruth!

Rylan got his start on X Factor in 2012… (Credit: Youtube)

Rylan is another one of our favourites

Rylan Clark got his start on TV as an X Factor contestant in 2012 and has remained an icon ever since. Presenting Big Brother’s Bit On the Side and Strictly: It Takes Two for a number of years, Rylan has remained a favourite of ours.

He’s not afraid to call out other TV presenters behaviour, admitting he told an unnamed presenter to “[bleep off]” after he overheard them shouting at a runner. Rylan has also been open about his mental health struggles after his marriage of six years ended.

The TV star recently quit It Takes Two and we’d be happy to watch him in whatever he does next!

Bradley Walsh has been our screens for decades… (Credit: Youtube)

UK TV presenters: Bradley Walsh is last but certainly not least

Who could forget Bradley Walsh as one of our favourite TV presenters too? Presenting The Chase since 2009, many of us have invited Bradley into our homes every weekday evening.

He’s also hosted other TV favourites such as Breaking Dad with his son Barney and the reboot of Blankety, Blank. Bradley is another one of those guys who are hard to fault – he’s not afraid to have a laugh and just seems like a genuinely nice guy.

He’s about to host BBC’s Gladiators reboot alongside Barney and we can’t for it! Bradley Walsh is definitely a TV presenting legend in our eyes.

