Bake Off announces Alison Hammond as host as fans hugely divided: ‘That’s Bake Off ruined for me’

Bake Off has revealed that Alison Hammond will be the new host of the next series and fans are quite divided.

The presenter, 48, will be co-presenting the next series of The Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding after replacing Matt Lucas.

Taking to their social media account, the Channel 4 series announced: “BAKING NEWS. We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO.”

Alison Hammond has been announced as the new host of The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Splash News)

Bake Off announces Alison Hammond as host

Alison also shared a video about her excitement over being the show’s new presenter.

Posting a clip of a pretend press conference, Alison said: “So yes, it’s breaking news. Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off. Alison have you got any words whatsoever?”

Responding to her question, the host said: “Well do you know what, I’m just absolutely thrilled.

I think Alison will make a great co-host with Noel.

“I’m meeting the bakers very soon, I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited. As you can see all my colleagues are absolutely very speechless.”

“We’re so very happy and we can’t wait to get started,” she added.

Fans were left divided over the news of Alison becoming the the show’s new host (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans divided

Taking to Twitter, many fans have been left divided by the news. While some viewers are excited to see Alison presenting the show, a few have expressed their reservations.

Furthermore, one person said: “The bottom of our eyes are soggy with joy.”

A second wrote: “I think Alison will make a great co-host with Noel and it will be a lot of fun watching #GBBO @AlisonHammond.”

And another added: “Even MORE reason to watch! It’s going to be FULL of laughter I’m sure the @BritishBakeOff

won’t miss the so called “fans” of the show who have already decided they will no longer watch. Personally I can’t wait! We need some laughter and madness.”

However, another viewer said: “Well you’ve just made the biggest mistake ever. What a bloody shame, I loved that show but definitely won’t be watching now, @AlisonHammond is ok for about 10 minutes. Disappointed.”

A second wrote: “REALLY!! That’s my days of watching #GBBO over, I’m sure you won’t miss me.”

And a third added: “Well that’s Bake Off ruined for me. Sad times.”

