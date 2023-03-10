This Morning under fire for ‘offensive’ segment today: ‘What an awful representation’

This Morning viewers were divided today as some social media users slammed the show for an ‘offensive’ segment.

During the later stages of Friday’s (March 10) show, co-hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond wore cowboy hats to “go country”.

They were joined in the studio by a troupe of dancers – and the show’s presenters revealed they would be having a go at line dancing.

“Is it simple though?” Alison pondered as the troupe’s leaders suggest they would be taking it nice and easy for the pair’s first attempt.

“I’ve seen you do it. And it doesn’t look very simple,” Dermot joined in, pretending to grumble.

But as Alison urged him to “be positive”, the reaction on Twitter among the line dancing community watching at home was anything but.

The line dancing community were not happy with how their pursuit was represented on the ITV series today (Credit: This Morning Twitter)

This Morning today

Going by Twitter responses, some members of that community found the item ‘offensive’.

Furthermore, several social media users also considered the representation of their activity on the ITV series to be inaccurate.

“I think you may have offended all line dancers in the country with this piece!” one among many furious observers objected.

“This is not what we line dancers do, not in that outfit, not to that music, nothing like reality.”

We are working hard to remove this stigma and all you are doing is making it harder!

In addition, another unimpressed viewer chipped in: “As a line dancer can I just say how absolutely awful representation this is!!!

“Absolutely nothing like line dancing nowadays and we don’t wear hats and boots and hands in pockets.

“We are working hard to remove this stigma and all you are doing is making it harder! #disgusting.”

And a third echoed those thoughts: “What an awful representation of line dancing!”

It was suggested the show was perpetuating outdated stereotypes about line dancing (Credit: This Morning Twitter)

‘Shame on you’

Someone else claimed what was unfolding on screens was “a joke”.

“That is not line dancing – no offence, but they look like a cabaret troupe from a cruise ship,” they insisted.

Meanwhile, another upset viewer dismissed what they were watching: “If you can’t be bothered to properly research what line dancing actually looks like in 2023, how about not bothering at all?”

With Europe’s biggest country music festival back in Britain this weekend, @radioleary and @AlisonHammond are getting in the swing of it by trying their hand at line-dancing! 🤠 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/2GhxJJPqda — This Morning (@thismorning) March 10, 2023

And yet another person seethed: “Shame on you @thismorning for portraying our community in such a shameful and stereotypical way!!

“We don’t dress like that or dance like that!

“This is the best community to be part of and kept many of us sane over the years!”

However, others defended the show and liked the segment.

One said: “@AlisonHammond giving me absolute LIFE line dancing on @thismorning.

“What a joy to have on our TV on a Friday morning.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Yey line dancing!”

Do-si-d’oh!

ED! has approached representatives for This Morning for comment.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

