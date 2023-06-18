Jane McDonald ‘favourite’ to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice as ITV bosses ‘keen to sign her up’

Jane McDonald has been tipped as the favourite to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice.

The coveted telly job is now going spare after Phillip’s sudden departure from ITV. But after standing in for him at this month’s British Soap Awards, Jane is now said to be in first place to land his DOI role too.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror: “Jane is now the favourite to replace Phillip on Dancing on Ice when it returns next year. She did a great job hosting the Soap Awards earlier this month and bosses are keen to sign her up.

“She had people in stitches – and they love how frank she is, while also being very warm.”

Phillip dramatically quit ITV recently after admitting to an affair with a younger employee. This means he will not be co-hosting Dancing On Ice with Holly Willoughby when the show returns next year.

Holly is said to have no intention of quitting the reality show, meaning she could pair up with 60-year-old Jane. Fans have even tipped Jane to fill his shoes.

ED! has contacted Jane’s rep for comment.

An ITV spokesperson tells us: “This is pure speculation and we will not be confirming our talent for the 2024 series until later in the year.”

How did Jane McDonald find fame?

Jane first found fame on the BBC documentary series The Cruise in 1998. The singer and entertainer was a firm favourite with viewers and she is now a regular face on TV as a result. Jane has released eight albums and has regularly appeared on popular shows, including Loose Women.

Earlier this month, it was announced she would be replacing Phillip at this year’s British Soap Awards.

And when she took to the podium to host, she delighted fans with her quick humour. An insider told The Sun Online at the time: “It’s obvious she loves soaps and the audience loves her for it. She had fans in hysterics with her performance – even breaking into song during the down bits.

“It was like she’s been doing it for years. The audience and soap stars absolutely loved her.”

Meanwhile, on Friday (June 16), Jane made her Celebrity Gogglebox debut with her best friend Sue.

The pals live together and were an instant hit with fans as they discussed the week’s television. One viewer tweeted: “Jane and Sue on #CelebrityGogglebox is what we all need a bit of, frankly.”

And another agreed: “I love @TheJaneMcDonald and her humour – but Jane and a matching friend is just heavenly!! Thank you #CelebrityGogglebox.”

