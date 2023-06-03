Jane McDonald pictured for first time as she takes over from Phillip Schofield: ‘It’s a dream come true’

Former This Morning star Phillip Schofield has been replaced at the British Soap Awards, and now Jane McDonald has been pictured in the role for the first time.

Earlier today, ITV shared pictures of Jane rehearsing for tonight’s show (June 3). The much-loved star is beaming in the pictures, as she sits in the audience among soap star placeholders, and poses for a selfie on stage.

Though the event is taking place tonight, it won’t be broadcast on ITV until Tuesday (June 5). The award ceremony will see stars from beloved British soaps taking to the red carpet in Manchester.

Jane loves her soaps, so the job’s a ‘dream come true’ (Credit: Jonathan Hordle)

‘Dream come true’ for Jane

Jane’s thrilled to be a part of the show.

“Oh my god….everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them – roll on the awards, I can’t wait!” Jane said.

Jane replaced Phillip Schofield after he stepped down from hosting the show after confessing to having lied about his affair.

Phillip was dropped as host of the Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Phillip Schofield steps down from hosting Soap Awards

Last week, Phillip confessed to having lied about having an affair. The former This Morning star had an affair with a younger, male member of staff on the show.

In a statement, he apologised for lying and quit ITV with immediate effect. “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning,” he said.

He also then apologised to ITV too. “I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment. And I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me,” he then said.

Jane posed for selfies on stage at the Soap Awards (Credit: Jonathan Hordle)

Phillip first hosted the show in 2006 alongside Fern Britton. He began hosting it solo from 2008 onwards.

Jane McDonald will be hosting the show tonight (June 3). Jane, of course, is best known for her Channel 5 series, Cruising with Jane McDonald, as well as her roles on Loose Women.

The British Soap Awards will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Tuesday, June 5.

