‘Complacent’ ITV issued warning as This Morning continues to ignore Phillip Schofield scandal

The Phillip Schofield scandal has rocked ITV – and the broadcaster is doing its best to avoid having the topic discussed on This Morning.

However, a PR expert believes that this is the worst thing the broadcaster could be doing – and has issued them with a serious warning…

Phillip’s scandal has engulfed ITV (Credit: ITV)

‘Complacent’ ITV issued warning about Phillip Schofield scandal

Last week, Phillip Schofield caused shockwaves by confessing to having lied about an affair he had. The affair was with a younger member of staff on This Morning. He subsequently quit ITV and was dropped by his management.

Since the news broke, This Morning have largely ignored it. The headlines have been discussed on the show, expect for one of the biggest.

However, PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR, Jordan James, believes that this isn’t a good move for the broadcaster. He spoke exclusively to ED! about it.

“ITV will need to brush up on their crisis management after the shocking revelations regarding its once golden boy Phillip Schofield whose fall from grace has taken the once top TV network down with him,” he said.

The scandal is being ignored on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

ITV ‘isn’t doing itself any favours’ with Phillip Schofield scandal handling

Jordan then continued, saying no-one is expecting ITV to come out and admit to “any potential wrongdoing”. However, they aren’t “doing themselves any favours by acting like the situation isn’t happening or taking any steps to show some remorse.”

Jordan then said that ITV’s attempts at brushing the Phillip scandal under the rug “aren’t working”. He said that their attempts to do so are making them “less likeable”.

He then likened their approach “to a kid putting their fingers in their ears and going ‘la la la, I’m not listening’”.

“It’s a bad look, and unless ITV want to lose their reputation completely they need to take stock, suck it up, and quit acting like nothing is going wrong when the public can clearly see everything,” he then said.

We won’t be seeing this on ITV again (Credit: ITV)

Broadcaster issued warning by PR expert

Jordan then said that the only thing ITV “have going for them” at the moment is they are home to beloved shows, such as Coronation Street.

“Even if they lose a good portion of their This Morning viewers they won’t be completely abandoned,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be complacent and hope for blind loyalty.”

He then continued, saying: “Shows like Corrie might be big, but the nation’s sense of justice is bigger.

“If ITV won’t admit to any wrongdoing or at least show some humility the network might end up in the showbiz bin alongside their disgraced star.”

Read more: ‘End of career’ predicted for Holly Willoughby as ‘curtain’ called on This Morning

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you agree with the expert? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.