Dancing On Ice fans have found the perfect TV legend to replace Phillip Schofield: ‘It makes sense!’

Dancing On Ice fans believe they’ve found the perfect TV legend to replace Phillip Schofield on the show.

The former host, of course, needs replacing after he quit ITV entirely last month. Dancing On Ice is due to return for its sixteenth series in the new year.

Now, after the success she made filling in for Phil at the recent Soap Awards, fans think Jane McDonald would be the perfect woman for the job!

Jane McDonald to host Dancing On Ice?

Jane went down a treat last weekend at the Soap Awards, where she replaced Phillip Schofield as the host last minute. One person commented: “I love how Jane McDonald sweeps in and hosts the #SoapAwards like she was always meant to do it.”

Following this event, there have been many calls for Jane to take on the This Morning job.

Now it seems ITV viewers are also eyeing her up for another of Phil’s gigs. One person tweeted: “Not a fan of Jane McDonald but she did an excellent job on the Soap Awards. First year I’ve enjoyed watching it in full. Never did before. Why can’t she present Dancing On Ice?”

“How long before Jane McDonald becomes the face of We Buy Any Car and presenter of Dancing On Ice?” Another person asked.

“It needs to happen!” Somebody agreed.

Another wrote: “Can Jane McDonald present Dancing On Ice please? Imagine the glam, the jokes and a little number on the ice. IT MAKES SENSE.”

Can Jane McDonald present Dancing on Ice please? Imagine the glam, the jokes and a little number on the ice. IT MAKES SENSE #britishsoapawards2023 pic.twitter.com/dz5hE6XW6Q — LADY ZOE (@TheRealZoeMBE) June 6, 2023

Another person suggested: “Jane McDonald and Stephen Mulhern for the next Dancing On Ice presenters. May as well get rid of Holly [Willoughby] now Phil’s gone!

Just yesterday, Jane announced that she will be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox. She will soon begin filming for the show with her best friend Sue.

