Celebrity Gogglebox fans all saying same as Jane McDonald and best friend Sue debut

Celebrity Gogglebox fans are saying the same thing about Jane McDonald and her best friend.

The singer and presenter, 60, made her debut on the show last night (June 16) with her best friend Sue.

Celebrity Gogglebox, which follows celebrities’ reactions to different TV moments, also had other returning celebs which included Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Martin and Roman Kemp and Big Zuu.

Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue on Celebrity Gogglebox
Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue made their debut on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox fans reaction

It’s fair to say Jane and Sue were certainly favourites among fans as they reacted to the TV screen.

Taking to Twitter, many Celebrity Gogglebox viewers couldn’t help but state how much they loved watching the pair.

One person said: “#CelebrityGogglebox Jane & Sue, we all need a Sue our lives!”

A second wrote: “Catching up on Celebrity Gogglebox. I’m loving a bit of Sue with Jane McDonald. Just say it like it is. #SueforPM.”

Another added: “Jane and Sue on #CelebrityGogglebox is what we all need a bit of, frankly.”

A fourth user commented: “I knew I would love Jane and her mate Sue. #CelebrityGogglebox.”

And a fifth wrote: “I love @TheJaneMcDonald and her humour – but Jane and a matching friend is just heavenly!! Thank you #CelebrityGogglebox.”

Jane McDonald and Sue on Celebrity Gogglebox
Jane McDonald and Sue have become fan favourites on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Jane McDonald Celebrity Gogglebox announcement

Last week, Jane announced that she would be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Taking to social media, she said: “I’m going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue – it’s going to be an absolute blast!

“We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show. @C4Gogglebox.”

Jane’s Celebrity Gogglebox debut comes after she replaced Phillip Schofield as the host of the British Soap Awards.

