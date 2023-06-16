Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Jane McDonald’s best friend Sue who moved in with the TV star following fiance’s death?

Jane McDonald has landed a new TV gig on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her best pal Sue.

She recently announced the news on her social media, saying: “It’s going to be an absolute blast.”

Jane McDonald made an exciting announcement recently (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald new role

The star’s role on Celebrity Gogglebox comes after her success hosting the Soap Awards earlier this month. She stepped in at the last minute to replace Phillip Schofield as host.

She made such a success of it that there were even calls for her to replace Phillip permanently on This Morning.

Now, she’s set to put her feet up on the sofa and watch the latest TV shows on Celeb Gogglebox. She said on Instagram on Friday: “So excited that Sue and I will be on the next series of Celebrity Gogglebox!”

Jane went on: “We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show.”

Jane will appear on Celeb Gogglebox’s new series, starting tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Sue?

Jane and Sue have been friends for years, with Sue acting as Jane’s PA and makeup artist. Sue even moved in with Jane following the death of the star’s partner Ed.

I’m going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue – it’s going to be an absolute blast! We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show. @C4Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/I5bDScEhJu — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) June 8, 2023

According to the Yorkshire Post, Sue previously said: “My house sale is still going through but I’m at Jane’s most of the time as the tour only finished recently and now we are away filming so no retirement at the moment but I’m enjoying myself. I was invited by Jane. We both live on our own. She’s got a rather large bungalow in ‘Shakey Wakey’ and I spend most of my time travelling between Wakefield and Doncaster.”

She added: “We do spend a lot of time together anyway and she invited me to move into a part of the house.”

Jane also opened up about living with Sue. She said on Kaye Adams’ How To Be 60 podcast: “When you’re on your own there’s always that the wee small hours in the morning where everything seems a lot worse than it actually is. If I wake up and I’m in a bad way, I know that Sue’s just down the hall a bit.”

Sue has also starred alongside Jane in her Channel 5 series My Yorkshire.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs Fridays from 9pm on Channel 4.

