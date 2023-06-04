Jane McDonald triumphed last night as she took over from Phillip Schofield at the British Soap Awards.

Telly legend Jane was drafted in last-minute to be Phil’s replacement last week following his “unwise but not illegal” affair confession. Phillip had previously hosted the star-studded celebration every year since 2006 but has since parted ways with ITV.

And last night (June 3) telly legend Jane got herself dressed up to the nines as she took on what is possibly her biggest gig to date.

Jane was ‘as fabulous as ever’ according to one fan (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald ‘a natural’ at hosting Soap Awards

The British Soap Awards took place last night in Manchester. Our fave telly stars from all over the country headed off the Salford’s Lowry Theatre for the biggest night in soapland.

The audience and soap stars absolutely loved her.

And while the show doesn’t air on TV until Tuesday (June 6) – the winners have been revealed to the public. But it seems Jane’s role as host went down a treat with those who were lucky enough to attend the glittering do.

An onlooker told The Sun: “Jane is a natural at this. It’s obvious she loves soaps and the audience loves her for it. She had fans in hysterics with her performance – even breaking into song during the down bits. It was like she’s been doing it for years. The audience and soap stars absolutely loved her.”

Jane was a last-minute replacement for Phillip (Credit: ITV)

Jane was ‘fabulous’ at Soap Awards

And over on Twitter too, fans couldn’t get enough of Jane at the Soap Awards. One person wrote: “You’re all in for a treat with Jane McDonald hosting the Soap Awards.”

Another fan, who says they work in telly, gushed: “Just recorded the Soap Awards – as ever she was fabulossssssssss.” Echoing their thoughts, a third gushed: “Wasn’t she great!! She looked very nervous at times but we got behind her.”

Fans branded Jane a ‘natural’ (Credit: ITV)

Which soaps won last night?

It was Corrie who bagged the most awards last night – with a total of six. EastEnders wasn’t far behind though with four gongs – including the coveted award for Best Soap.

Accepting the award with the rest of the cast on stage, Perry Fenwick, who plays Billy Mitchell, gushed: “From the bottom of our hearts, honestly, we are thrilled to bits.”

The soap also won Villain of the Year for Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi Gulati, and Best Young Performer, which went to Lillia Turner as Lily Slater.

Corrie star Charlotte Jordan bagged the Best Dramatic Performance award for her role as Daisy Midgeley., while Dame Maureen Lipman was also honoured. She was crowned Best Comedy Performer for her role as the iconic Evelyn Plummer.

