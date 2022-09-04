Jane McDonald speaks into a microphone, her late partner Eddie Rothe smiles
News

Jane McDonald ‘doesn’t think she’ll have another partner’ as she ‘heals’ from death of fiancé Eddie

Also opened up about sense of helplessness while he was ill

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Jane McDonald lost partner Ed last year and has admitted she can’t see herself having another relationship following his death.

Eddie Rothe was 67 when he passed away in March 2021 due to lung cancer.

Speaking on Kaye Adam’s How To Be 60 podcast, singer Jane said she needs time to heal from her harrowing loss.

The much-loved TV star, 59, also opened up about her sense of helplessness during Eddie’s illness.

Jane McDonald on a red carpet with late partner Eddie Rothe
Jane McDonald sadly lost her partner Eddie Rothe last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane McDonald on losing partner Eddie

Channel 5 star Jane reflected emotionally on how Eddie’s passing has changed her life forever.

She noted how as well as grieving for him, she also grieves the live she thought they would have together.

“When he died, he took our future,” Jane said to host and friend Kaye.

She continued: “I’ve got to have a different life now. And that’s taken a bit of adjusting to. But I’ll get there, because that’s what do, we get there.”

Kaye Adams spoke with Jane McDonald about her late partner on her podcast
Kaye Adams spoke with Jane McDonald about her late partner on her podcast (Credit: YouTube)

‘You are absolutely destroyed’

Jane was also asked whether she had wondered if it would be possible for her to be happy again.

She responded: “Always.”

Describing her agony, Jane continued: “You are absolutely destroyed.

“It is an awful thing to watch your partner in pain.

“And it is also really terrible to know you can’t fix it.”

‘It is time for me to heal’

Jane also explained why she can’t see herself in another relationship – but she didn’t rule the possibility out entirely.

She went on: “I’m fixer and a doer – and I couldn’t. I couldn’t do what I normally do.

“But you have to go on, otherwise what is it all about?

“I don’t think I’ll ever have another man because I had the best. And I was blessed.

I was blessed.

“I’m not saying never. But as I feel now, it is time for me.

“We’ve been through a horrendous time and it is time for me to heal.”

Jane added: “If I never have another man in my life, that is fine.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jane revealed she won’t be touring for a couple of years.

“I want to have a bit of downtime,” she said.

Read more: Jane McDonald breaks down in tears as she makes confession about Eddie

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘splits from long-term partner’ as Strictly curse hits again
Prince William and Kate Middleton during royal engagements
William and Kate share sweet news during summer holiday: ‘We are delighted’
Laura Tobin and twins on Good Morning Britain today
Laura Tobin under fire for ‘rude’ remark as adorable twins appear on GMB
Emma Willis looks concerned and her husband Matt Willis poses for cameras
Emma Willis fears leaving husband Matt and their kids when she dies: ‘I want to live as long as possible’
James Jordan and wife Ola speaking on Loose Women
James and Ola Jordan facing ‘hard’ decision about daughter Ella’s future
hugh bonneville comp
Hugh Bonneville appearance in I Came By disturbs Netflix viewers