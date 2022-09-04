Jane McDonald lost partner Ed last year and has admitted she can’t see herself having another relationship following his death.

Eddie Rothe was 67 when he passed away in March 2021 due to lung cancer.

Speaking on Kaye Adam’s How To Be 60 podcast, singer Jane said she needs time to heal from her harrowing loss.

The much-loved TV star, 59, also opened up about her sense of helplessness during Eddie’s illness.

Jane McDonald sadly lost her partner Eddie Rothe last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane McDonald on losing partner Eddie

Channel 5 star Jane reflected emotionally on how Eddie’s passing has changed her life forever.

She noted how as well as grieving for him, she also grieves the live she thought they would have together.

“When he died, he took our future,” Jane said to host and friend Kaye.

She continued: “I’ve got to have a different life now. And that’s taken a bit of adjusting to. But I’ll get there, because that’s what do, we get there.”

Kaye Adams spoke with Jane McDonald about her late partner on her podcast (Credit: YouTube)

‘You are absolutely destroyed’

Jane was also asked whether she had wondered if it would be possible for her to be happy again.

She responded: “Always.”

Describing her agony, Jane continued: “You are absolutely destroyed.

“It is an awful thing to watch your partner in pain.

“And it is also really terrible to know you can’t fix it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaye Adams (@kayeadamsofficial)

‘It is time for me to heal’

Jane also explained why she can’t see herself in another relationship – but she didn’t rule the possibility out entirely.

She went on: “I’m fixer and a doer – and I couldn’t. I couldn’t do what I normally do.

“But you have to go on, otherwise what is it all about?

“I don’t think I’ll ever have another man because I had the best. And I was blessed.

I was blessed.

“I’m not saying never. But as I feel now, it is time for me.

“We’ve been through a horrendous time and it is time for me to heal.”

Jane added: “If I never have another man in my life, that is fine.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jane revealed she won’t be touring for a couple of years.

“I want to have a bit of downtime,” she said.

Read more: Jane McDonald breaks down in tears as she makes confession about Eddie

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.