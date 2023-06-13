Jane McDonald reveals ‘secret’ to her weight loss after dropping four dress sizes

Jane McDonald has revealed the “secret” to her weight loss after dropping four dress sizes. She was a size 14 in 2016, and is now a glowing size 8.

The TV legend turned 60 in April and is embracing the new decade of her life by sharing her secret to keeping fit and healthy. And, happily, Jane insisted she isn’t about keeping her diet restricted.

Jane recently stunned fans at the British Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald reveals weight-loss ‘secret’

Jane revealed to Women’s Own magazine that everything in moderation is the key to keeping her slim figure. She admitted she doesn’t completely limit herself from treats too. Jane revealed: “Life’s too short not to have a scone or two, you’ve got to give yourself a little bit of pleasure.”

But she added that she’s “very aware” of everything she eats. While Jane admitted she likes to eat a bit of everything when she travels, she has a “secret” to her eating habits. She added: “I know when to stop and I think that’s the secret. I have everything I want, but I don’t always finish it. I also have plenty of salad.”

Jane also revealed she has cut back on certain foods after realising how much “rubbish” she was eating. Jane explained: “I used to eat so much rubbish. I didn’t realise how much rubbish I used to eat.” She added that she was really tired all the time amid her busy schedule. She originally put the tiredness down to age before realising it was down to her diet.

Jane has dropped four dress sizes going from a size 14 in 2016 to a size 8 (Credit: Splash News)

Jane majorly cut down her alcohol intake

The former Loose Women star also revealed she learnt a lot of dieting tips from her 2016 stint on the reality show Sugar Free Farm. Jane now tends to have two meals a day instead of three and either eats breakfast and dinner or lunch and dinner.

Jane also revealed she loves to start her mornings with a green smoothie, made up with a blend of raw greens, flax seeds, chia seeds, spinach, kale, mint and banana. But Jane admitted the “hardest thing” for her was cutting back on red wine. She added it was a “huge deal for me”.

And it’s not just Jane’s slim figure that impresses fans, but her youthful complexion. Jane swears by CeraVe’s “fantastic” hyaluronic acid serum, as well as products by Elemis and Gatineau to get her skin glowing. The star, who recently hosted the British Soap Awards, also said she’s enjoying wearing dresses while embracing her slim figure.

Read more: Jane McDonald hugely backed to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice as bookies slash odds

Are you a fan of Jane? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.