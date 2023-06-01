Jane McDonald
These iconic tweets about Jane McDonald hosting British Soap Awards are all the joy

Getting our glad rags on with her for this

By Kaggie Hyland
| Updated:

Oh Jane McDonald, let us count the ways we love thee… for now we have another – as new host of the British Soap Awards 2023!

ED’s Queen is taking the reins of the annual ceremony after Phillip Schofield’s departure. He’s left ITV, in case you’ve not heard…

Jane McDonald is an inspired choice to present this show – she couldn’t be more soap than if she were in one herself. Hi Glenda, love you x

Jodie Prenger in Coronation Street
Jane McDonald will be celebrating the likes of Corrie’s Glenda at the British Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

The showbiz legend says: “Oh my God…..everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true.  I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them – roll on the awards, I can’t wait!”

And, for the love of hun, these tweets celebrating her new role are every bit as iconic as she is.

Suddenly next Tuesday night feels worth living again!

Queen of Soaps, here’s your crown

A deeper love

A serious person for a serious job – what Logan would have wanted

And it’s only just June!

Hallelujah!

You glow, Girl…

Listen to the people, ITV

The reason we still believe

The British Soap Awards 2023 airs on ITV1 & ITVX on Tuesday at 8pm.

Do you think Jane McDonald is a good choice for British Soap Awards host? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.

