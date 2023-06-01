These iconic tweets about Jane McDonald hosting British Soap Awards are all the joy

Oh Jane McDonald, let us count the ways we love thee… for now we have another – as new host of the British Soap Awards 2023!

ED’s Queen is taking the reins of the annual ceremony after Phillip Schofield’s departure. He’s left ITV, in case you’ve not heard…

Jane McDonald is an inspired choice to present this show – she couldn’t be more soap than if she were in one herself. Hi Glenda, love you x

Jane McDonald will be celebrating the likes of Corrie’s Glenda at the British Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

The showbiz legend says: “Oh my God…..everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them – roll on the awards, I can’t wait!”

And, for the love of hun, these tweets celebrating her new role are every bit as iconic as she is.

Suddenly next Tuesday night feels worth living again!

Queen of Soaps, here’s your crown

Absolutely incredible news that Jane McDonald is presenting the soap awards! GO ON QUEEN pic.twitter.com/ii2dShE78h — LADY ZOE (@TheRealZoeMBE) June 1, 2023

A deeper love

JANE MCDONALD HOSTING THE SOAP AWARDS IN PRIDE MONTH pic.twitter.com/urFYmqu4EG — Dave (@DavidMackayy) June 1, 2023

A serious person for a serious job – what Logan would have wanted

BREAKING: Jane McDonald named CEO of Waystar | Royco pic.twitter.com/4JtqiMukhH — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) June 1, 2023

And it’s only just June!

Jane McDonald hosting the British Soap Awards is the most welcomed news of the year!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/p9OdnHDMMZ — Rich (@MrRichieW) June 1, 2023

Hallelujah!

Perfection. Replace everyone with Jane McDonald, give the people what they want…an angel on earth https://t.co/EFzEKRRBut — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) June 1, 2023

You glow, Girl…

Going from Phillip Schofield to Jane McDonald hosting the soap awards is the biggest glow up, it’s like going from a potato to chips — Dave (@DavidMackayy) June 1, 2023

Listen to the people, ITV

Jane McDonald taking over the soap awards… Now give the people what they want and put her and Alison as main hosts of This Morning. — Victoria Finan (@victoriafinan) June 1, 2023

The British Soap Awards 2023 airs on ITV1 & ITVX on Tuesday at 8pm.

