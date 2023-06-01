Jane McDonald announced as Phillip Schofield’s replacement after disgraced star exits ITV

Former This Morning star Phillip Schofield has been replaced at the British Soap Awards, it has been revealed.

The star stepped down from hosting the show last week after confessing to having lied about his affair.

Phillip was dropped as host of the Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Phillip Schofield steps down from hosting Soap Awards

Last week, Phillip confessed to having lied about having an affair. The former This Morning star had an affair with a younger, male member of staff on the show.

In a statement, he apologised for lying and quit ITV with immediate effect. “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning,” he said.

He also then apologised to ITV too. “I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment. And I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me,” he then said.

Jane is set to host the show (Credit: Channel 5

Who will replace This Morning star Phillip Schofield at the Soap Awards?

Now, Phillip’s replacement at the Soap Awards has seemingly been revealed.

Phillip first hosted the show in 2006 alongside Fern Britton. He began hosting it solo from 2008 onwards.

According to The Sun, Jane McDonald will be hosting the show on Saturday (June 3). Jane, of course, is best known for her Channel 5 series, Cruising with Jane McDonald, as well as her roles on Loose Women.

“Oh my god….everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them – roll on the awards, I can’t wait!” Jane said.

Though the event is taking place on Saturday, it won’t be broadcast on ITV until Tuesday (June 5). The award ceremony will see stars from beloved British soaps taking to the red carpet in Manchester.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Joel was favourite to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Other names rumoured to host British Soap Awards

Prior to news breaking that Jane would be hosting the British Soap Awards, Joel Dommett was the bookies favourite to host the show.

According to William Hill earlier this week, Joel Dommett was favourite to host with odds of 2/1.

“Following Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV last week, we make Joel Dommett the favourite to host this year’s British Soap Awards in Manchester on Saturday,” Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said.

Alan Carr was second favourite (3/1) and Bradley Walsh was third favourite (11/2). Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Ben Shephard were also then touted as potential replacements. However, it looks like Jane is hosting now!

Read more: ‘Complacent’ ITV issued warning as This Morning continues to ignore Phillip Schofield scandal

The British Soap Awards will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Tuesday, June 5.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.