Martin Lewis hits out at ‘dire’ stories about his wife Lara in Twitter message

Martin Lewis has hit out at “dire” stories written about his wife Lara Lewington.

The money expert, 51, married Lara, 44, – a television presenter and journalist – in 2009. Lara co-presents the BBC’s technology programme Click and shares daughter Sapphire Susan Lewis, 10, with Martin.

Martin has slammed inaccurate stories that claim his wife is ‘rarely seen’ (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis hits out at stories about wife Lara

Taking to Twitter, Martin hit out at articles that branded his wife as “rarely seen”.

In addition, the broadcaster insisted that many of the stories are factually inaccurate and that him and his wife prefer to keep their lives private.

Some of the clickbait stories are really dire this week. Referring, often getting her name & facts wrong, to my “rarely seen wife”. For feck’s sake, she’s a TV presenter, on BBC Click weekly and other shows. Rarely seen- just because we choose to keep our career’s separate… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 13, 2023

Lara Lewington presents on BBC’s Click (Credit: BBC)

Fan reaction

After Martin’s post, many fans came to his defence in the comment section.

One person said: “It’s so annoying how people in the public eye are baited by others. Private – a lot of us do too…. we aren’t in the puic eye so not considered interesting….be you it is allowed! Ignore them if you can.”

“Honestly think you both do an amazing job to keep as much as your private life private. Especially when your under so much unnecessary scrutiny,” another added.

And a third user commented: “Stick to your resolution to keep careers separate & private life private. It’s your business not anyone else’s.”

