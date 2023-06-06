Martin Lewis issues apology as he’s called out by This Morning viewer: ‘I had no idea I’d said it!’

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has apologised for a comment he made on This Morning.

After a viewer called him out on Twitter, Martin was forced to issue a lengthy explanation, admitting he had “[bleep] up”. Martin told followers that he was “so sorry” for a “total [bleep] up” he made on This Morning today (June 6).

Martin Lewis on This Morning

As the show marked Carers Week, the resident money saving expert took the opportunity to speak about carers allowance. Following the news that around half a million people could be missing out on money they are entitled to, Martin encouraged people to check if they might be eligible. However it seems he made a bit of a blunder!

Following the segment a confused This Morning viewer called him out.

“@MartinSLewis did I catch it right that you said carers allowance is 140 a week. I’m a full time carer for my wife and I get 76 pounds a week,” he tweeted.

Within minutes, Martin had replied: “You’re right. Aaargh. I meant you can earn £140/wk. Total [bleep] up. I’m doing what I can to correct it. Thanks for asking, I had no idea I’d said it!”

‘I’m so sorry’ says Martin Lewis

Shortly after this, the money saving expert issued a lengthier tweet to his followers putting the record straight.

“I [BLEEP] UP SORRY,” he began in full capitals: “When bringing up carers allowance on the fly just now urging the 500,000 carers missing out to check if they’re due it – I said it was worth £4,000 a year, but then mistakenly £140 a week (I verbally transposed it with the max you can earn to get it, £140/wk).”

“Carers allowance is £77/wk,” he corrected himself. “I’m so sorry. It should be £140/wk but isn’t.”

However, he then went on to reiterate the point he had been making on This Morning. He said: “Still the big message is if you’re a carer and care over 35 hours a week check if you’re due it. If not check if you’re due carers national insurance credits which can boost your state pension.”

