Martin Lewis speaking on This Morning
Martin Lewis issues apology as he’s called out by This Morning viewer: ‘I had no idea I’d said it!’

'I'm so sorry'

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has apologised for a comment he made on This Morning.

After a viewer called him out on Twitter, Martin was forced to issue a lengthy explanation, admitting he had “[bleep] up”. Martin told followers that he was “so sorry” for a “total [bleep] up” he made on This Morning today (June 6).

Martin Lewis speaking on This Morning
Money saving expert Martin Lewis has apologised for a comment he made on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on This Morning

As the show marked Carers Week, the resident money saving expert took the opportunity to speak about carers allowance. Following the news that around half a million people could be missing out on money they are entitled to, Martin encouraged people to check if they might be eligible. However it seems he made a bit of a blunder!

Following the segment a confused This Morning viewer called him out.

“@MartinSLewis did I catch it right that you said carers allowance is 140 a week. I’m a full time carer for my wife and I get 76 pounds a week,” he tweeted.

Within minutes, Martin had replied: “You’re right. Aaargh. I meant you can earn £140/wk. Total [bleep] up. I’m doing what I can to correct it. Thanks for asking, I had no idea I’d said it!”

Martin Lewis This Morning
Martin Lewis joined This Morning to mark Carers Week (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m so sorry’ says Martin Lewis

Shortly after this, the money saving expert issued a lengthier tweet to his followers putting the record straight.

“I [BLEEP] UP SORRY,” he began in full capitals: “When bringing up carers allowance on the fly just now urging the 500,000 carers missing out to check if they’re due it – I said it was worth £4,000 a year, but then mistakenly £140 a week (I verbally transposed it with the max you can earn to get it, £140/wk).”

“Carers allowance is £77/wk,” he corrected himself. “I’m so sorry. It should be £140/wk but isn’t.”

However, he then went on to reiterate the point he had been making on This Morning. He said: “Still the big message is if you’re a carer and care over 35 hours a week check if you’re due it. If not check if you’re due carers national insurance credits which can boost your state pension.”

YouTube video player

