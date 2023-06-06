Phillip Schofield tipped for big This Morning comeback just weeks after shock exit

Phillip Schofield has been tipped to return to This Morning, just weeks after his dramatic exit.

The 61-year-old quit the show last month, before confessing to having an affair which saw him get dropped by his management.

Phillip has been tipped for a return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield tipped for This Morning return

Last month saw Phillip quit This Morning. In a statement, he claimed that This Morning had now become the “story”. He explained that in a bid to save the show, he was stepping down.

The following week, Phillip quit ITV and was dropped by his management after confessing to having lied about having an affair with a male colleague.

On Friday (June 2), Phillip sat down with the BBC for an interview. He said during the interview that his career in TV was over.

However, according to BettingSites.co.uk, Phillip could be returning to This Morning! The bookmakers currently have Phillip returning to This Morning by 2025 at 6/1. Meanwhile, they have him to never return at 1/10.

Additionally, they have Phillip to return to any TV show as a full-time presenter by 2025 at 6/4. He is at 1/2 to never return to TV.

Holly issued a statement yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Holly issues statement on Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Yesterday (Monday, June 5) saw Holly Willoughby return to the show for the first time since Phillip had quit.

“Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil,” she said. “And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.”

She then continued. Holly said: “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

However, Holly’s statement was slammed online. “That This Morning clip was very children’s TV after a big natural disaster wasn’t it?” one viewer tweeted.

Additionally, another said: “Holly has just driven the bus right over Schofield then reversed back over him to make sure he’s dead.”

Holly is in contact with Steph (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly in contact with Phil’s ex

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Holly is in contact with Phillip’s ex-wife Stephanie Lowe amid the affair scandal.

“Holly and Steph have been speaking on the phone and texting back and forth too. They’ve always been extremely close and Holly wanted to reach out as soon as the affair story emerged,” a source alleged to Closer.

The source also alleged that Holly can’t bring herself to answer Phillip’s texts.

“She’s told mutual friends to politely ask him not to communicate with her as they get on with their lives. She’s furious, hurt and feels a deep sense of betrayal from someone she thought was her best friend,” they claimed.

