Holly’s ‘vow’ after This Morning comeback speech got very mixed reactions

Holly Willoughby has reportedly made a vow never to address the Phillip Schofield scandal ever again following a dramatic return to This Morning.

The presenter made her much-discussed comeback to the show yesterday (June 5). It was strange to watch Holly opening This Morning without her usual co-host, but still stranger to watch her begin with a dramatic speech. Holly told viewers yesterday that she felt “shaken, troubled, let down [and] worried” by her former co-host’s scandal.

This Morning saw the return of Holly Willoughby yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning

The carefully-worded address only mentioned Phillip by name once at the beginning, with Holly admitting “it feels very strange sitting here without Phil”.

She finished up by expressing a desire to move on from the drama saying: “I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.”

A message to you, from Holly. pic.twitter.com/TwiqxbSwSn — This Morning (@thismorning) June 5, 2023

Holly’s speech amassed millions of views across streaming platforms and social media. Some viewers praised the way she had handled the situation, while others accused her of being cold.

Holly’s vow

Either way, according to an insider, it was very much a one-off. A source has claimed it will be the last time we will ever hear Holly address the scandal publicly.

This is the only time Holly will ever speak about Phil

“This is the only time Holly will ever speak about Phil and what has happened,” a source reportedly informed The Sun. “It took a lot for Holly to compose herself and speak about what has gone on in the last few weeks.”

Holly has apparently vowed never to speak about the Phillip Schofield scandal again (Credit: BBC)

“Holly is upset that Phil, who she believed to be a very close friend, lied to her about his affair. She is angry and that will take a long time for her to come to terms with,” they allegedly explained.

They went on to claim that while it is a matter close to Holly’s heart, “people expecting her to sit and pour her heart out will be waiting for a long time”.

Following Holly’s speech yesterday, there were very mixed reactions. One person fumed: “Insincerity from Holly Willoughby.”

Another said: “Pass me the sick bucket! You are so fake holly! Do the honourable thing and leave!”

However, someone else tweeted: “Well done Holly, I’m proud of you and welcome back! I’ve missed your beautiful empathetic manner.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

