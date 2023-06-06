Holly Willoughby is ‘supporting Phillip’s wife Steph’ after reaching out ‘as soon as affair story emerged’

Holly Willoughby has reportedly been in contact with the wife of Phillip Schofield, Stephanie Lowe, after news of Phil’s affair broke.

Phillip married Stephanie in 1993. But was having an “unwise but not illegal affair” with a younger colleague before he publically came out as gay in 2020 while still living with his wife.

Phil shares two daughters with Stephanie – Molly, 30, and Ruby, 27. who he admitted had “saved” him after his “career ended”.

Phil and Holly hosted This Morning together for over a decade (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby and wife of Phillip Schofield are ‘extremely close’

As Holly returned to This Morning on Monday (June 5), she asked viewers: “Are you okay?” as she once again insisted she and the team at the show were “lied to” by Phillip. And a source has now claimed that Holly has been in contact with Phillip’s wife Stephanie since the news of the affair broke.

The source alleged to Closer: “Holly and Steph have been speaking on the phone and texting back and forth too. They’ve always been extremely close and Holly wanted to reach out as soon as the affair story emerged.”

Phil confirmed in his BBC interview that he has reached out to Holly, but isn’t sure “if she’s even allowed to reply”. As a result, the insider alleged that Holly cannot bring herself to reply to any of Phil’s texts. They claimed: “She’s told mutual friends to politely ask him not to communicate with her as they get on with their lives. She’s furious, hurt and feels a deep sense of betrayal from someone she thought was her best friend.”

The source also alleged she is “leaning on” friends and family for support as she focuses on “saving” her career and reputation. Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Holly for comment.

Phillip had an affair while still living with wife Stephanie (Credit: Splash News)

This Morning fans have continued to call for Holly to go

Despite Holly’s statement on Monday’s episode, This Morning viewers have continued to call for Holly Willoughby to leave. Some viewers have continued to accuse Holly of knowing about the affair, and others think she is just too closely linked to Phil.

One person wrote: “Holly should leave she is really selfish, calculating and heartless. All fake.” Another viewer added: “Time for the fake Holly Willoughby to go. Let Josie take the helm. We’ve all had enough of you, Holly.” A third person ranted: “I am not pondering watching This Morning on ITV until Holly Willoughby is out. She needs to go.” Another viewer said: “Time to get rid of Holly and start afresh with This Morning.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle in damning analysis of emotional statement on This Morning

Do you think Holly should leave? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.