Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle in damning analysis of emotional statement on This Morning

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has been compared to Meghan Markle after her statement on today’s show (June 5).

Speaking on the show, Holly addressed the Phillip Schofield scandal and said: “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process. It’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health.”

Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle

Appearing on GB News today, the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths said she felt that Holly’s This Morning speech reminded her of the Duchess of Sussex.

The journalist said: “When she said: ‘Firstly, how are you doing?’ I just thought it was straight out of that Meghan Markle playbook. It was scripted clearly. When she said ‘deep breaths’, even that bit was clearly scripted. She’s kind of damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t.

“If she’d spoken straight from the heart we’d probably had critisised her then as well. It was almost an impossible task. I was quite pleased she didn’t go hell for leather on the hamminess, doing a full Matt Hancock fake cry.”

Charlotte added: “It was hammy, it was a bit ‘give me strength’, but she played it well and she couldn’t not say anything.” The editor also felt that Holly and her co-host Josie Gibson didn’t have a strong rapport.

Holly’s Willoughby statement

Addressing viewers today, Holly began with: “Are you okay? I hope so, it feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. I imagine you might be feeling a lot like I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on, and full of questions.”

She added: “I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal, for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.

“And from my heart, can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages, and thank you for being here this morning. Every single person that works on this show will continue to work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love.”

Holly’s return comes after her former co-presenter Phillip Schofield stepped down. He also admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.

Phillip and Holly have hosted This Morning together since 2009.

