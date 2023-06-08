Holly Willoughby hit with fresh accusation over Schofield scandal: ‘Of course she knows. Everybody knows’

Holly Willoughby has been hit with a fresh accusation over the Phillip Schofield scandal as I’m A Celebrity star James Haskell hit out against the star.

Holly returned to This Morning on Monday (June 5) with a statement where she asked fans “are you okay” and admitted she was “shaken, troubled, let down and worried” by the scandal. But This Morning fans have continued to call for Holly to go believing that she did know about the affair, despite Holly claiming she didn’t.

Speaking on The Jeremy Vine Show, rugby star James Haskell slammed Holly’s statement.

I’m A Celeb star James Haskell claims “everybody knew” about the Schofield affair (Credit: Channel 5)

James Haskell accuses Holly Willoughby of knowing about Schofield affair

James, who is the son-in-law of former This Morning presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, has become the latest star to weigh in on the scandal which has caused shockwaves across ITV and daytime TV.

Referring to Holly’s statement, James said: “Utter nonsense. She [Holly] asked: ‘Are you ok?’ A bloke off the TV cheated on his wife, I think I’ll survive, I think I’ll live. This is 2023 in a nutshell. Everyone tripping over themselves to excavate themselves from any sort of drama, its pretence, its fabrication. I just think it’s appalling.” He then accused Holly of knowing about the affair, after Phillip claimed he “lied” to Holly, which she confirmed.

Jeremy: “Take half a million quid and tell your story.” The panel discuss Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning amid the Schofield scandal. What do you think of her statement?@theJeremyVine | @KlassMyleene | @jameshaskell pic.twitter.com/PMowB814wF — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) June 6, 2023

James added: “I knew about this years ago, of course, she [Holly] knows. Everybody knows.” I’m A Celebrity… South Africa winner Myleene Klass, who also appeared on the show, added: “If it is as simple as you’re saying, it’s an affair, but if there’s more to this and investigations need to be done, well then they do need to happen. Let’s not throw people under the bus, but there are some very serious allegations that are underpinning all of this.”

She added: “It’s a case of the conversations that happen on that sofa, these are people who are trusted and welcomed into our house.”

Holly acknowledged her former co-star affair on This Morning (Credit: Youtube)

Holly’s statement slammed by expert

Speaking on This Morning on Monday, Holly made a statement on the Phillip Schofield scandal following her extended half-term break. She said: “Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.

“You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

However, PR and Crisis Management expert Edward Coram James, told ED! that Holly’s speech was “insincere” and “misguided”. He also encouraged her to “stop releasing statements full stop” and said “the best thing she can do is move on”.

