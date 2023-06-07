Josie Gibson issues emotional message to Holly Willoughby amid backlash over their relationship on This Morning

Josie Gibson has issued an emotional message to co-host Holly Willoughby following some backlash by naysayers.

Holly, who was recently on her half-term break, made her return to This Morning this week for the first time since Phillip Schofield stepped down. Despite some people commenting that she and Josie had no chemistry, Josie expressed her gratitude for Holly’s infectious energy on Instagram.

Following her two-day stint with Holly, Josie wrote: “@hollywilloughby you are such a fabulous broadcaster… loved our last two days together. Passing the baton onto @craigadoyle.

“I will be out in the sunshine bringing you an incredible competition from a canal boat. Don’t miss us tomorrow from 10am on @thismorning #hollywilloughby #thismorning #canal #canalboat #womensupportingwomen.”

Thank you to this legend and her infectious energy!!!

In the photo, the pair can be seen grinning to the camera while standing side by side. Both displaying immaculate full face makeup, Holly wore a long floral attire, while Josie sported a lime green dress.

Holly and Josie have been presenting together for the past two days (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers reaction

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (June 6), some This Morning fans felt that Holly and Josie didn’t have a strong rapport while presenting together.

One person said: “I feel Holly and Josie were told to sit very close to each other whilst presenting to show a united front, look at us we’re a family kind of approach. I can understand the idea it only works if they can make it look natural. I don’t think they pulled it off.”

A second wrote: “I watched @thismorning yesterday for the first time in ages. It was abysmal! The chemistry between Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson isn’t there. It was painful to watch.”

Josie wrote a sweet message to Holly on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

“Sorry the show was boring this morning. Josie and Holly have no chemistry,” another added.

However, referring to Holly’s comeback speech, one fan said: “Well said Holly, lovely to see you back with the support of the lovely Josie.”

And a second wrote: “@thismorning The dynamic of Holly and Josie is so lovely. Calm, warming, and Josie is just fantastic. They don’t shout or talk over everything. Brilliant choice. Please keep her.”

