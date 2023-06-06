Springwatch star Michaela Strachan accused of ‘trolling’ Holly Willoughby over This Morning statement

Michaela Strachan has been accused of “trolling” Holly Willoughby over her statement on yesterday’s edition of This Morning.

Michaela’s “trolling” came during last night’s (Monday, June 5) edition of Sprinwatch.

Holly issued a statement yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say on This Morning?

Yesterday saw Holly make a return to This Morning for the first time since Phillip quit the show – and then ITV – last month.

After taking a deep breath at the beginning of the show, Holly issued a statement. “Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions,” she said.

“You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process,” she then said.

Holly’s statement has since come under fire from viewers.

Michaela seemed to poke fun at Holly (Credit: BBC)

Michaela Strachan mocks Holly Willoughby on Springwatch?

Last night, during Springwatch, Michaela was accused of “trolling” Holly. During the show, a clip of a fox stealing a chick from a blackbird’s nest was shown.

After the clip was shown, Michaela seemed to poke fun at Holly’s speech from earlier in the day.

“Everyone was on the edge of their seats watching that, how is everyone feeling?” she asked.

“There is a lot to process isn’t there? Emotions are all over the place,” she then said.

Fans were quick to poke fun (Credit: ITV)

Viewers in stitches as Michaela Strachan ‘trolls’ Holly Willoughby

Fans were quick to spot some similarities between Holly’s speech and Michaela’s. Many took to Twitter to discuss them.

“Michela Strachan trolling Holly Willoughby on #springwatch was easily the highlight of today,” one viewer tweeted. “@BBCSpringwatch #michaela using the how you feeling, a lot to process analogy much better and much more relatable than,” another Springwatch viewer said.

“Maybe a cheeky dig at Holly W? ‘How are you feeling after that, it was a lot to process..’,” a third speculated.

“Was @michaelastracha having a dig at Holly Willoughby with that “is everyone okay?” comment. I like to think she was #SpringWatch,” another said.

ED! has contacted Michaela’s reps for comment.

