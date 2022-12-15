Lost For Words, the new Chris Kamara documentary, aired last night (December 14) on ITV, with Ben Shephard making an appearance.

The GMB presenter had viewers all saying the same thing as he featured in the documentary.

The emotional show, which Chris made with the GMB presenter, focused on the 64-year-old’s battle with apraxia – a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult to speak.

Lost For Words: Chris Kamara releases documentary about his speech condition

Ahead of its release, Ben took to Twitter to share his admiration of Chris and the documentary.

Posting to his 803k followers, he wrote: “It was a privilege and huge responsibility to make this [documentary] with him.

Our documentary following my great mate + true inspiration @chris_kammy is on @ITV right now. He’s battling his Apraxia diagnosis daily and we’d love you to have a look to understand the condition, and especially to help other people and kids who are battling too. #kammy #AOS — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) December 14, 2022

“His courage, humour and positivity shine throughout despite what he’s going through.”

Ben added: “We’d love you to watch so you can better understand the battle he’s facing with apraxia, and also how important it is that people know about the condition.”

Chris calls Ben his ‘best friend’ amid battle with speech condition

Chris’ good pal and Ninja Warrior co-host Ben made an appearance in the documentary too.

When I need a shoulder to cry on, someone to lean on, here’s there for me.

In one scene, the two pals can be seen hugging, with Kammy calling Ben his “friend for a long, long time”.

He added that he is a “good friend and best friend”.

“When I need a shoulder to cry on, someone to lean on, here’s there for me. Which is so comforting to me,” the former footballer revealed.

Fans all say same thing about Ben in Chris’ documentary

Following the premiere, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts – with some pointing out Ben Shephard’s behaviour on the show.

“You’re a good guy too Ben… love @chris_kammy and love your friendship too,” one fan penned.

Another added: “Kammy you’re such an inspiration for others, you spoke out to help others. You’re doing amazing. Ben you’re an awesome guy & friend too.”

“You are a legend Chris stay strong and it’s great you’ve got your best mate by your side, you’re a true friend Ben,” a third tweeted.

Echoing their thoughts someone else penned: “Always a top bloke Kammy. Thanks Ben for being there.”

A fourth fan wrote: “Everyone needs a mate like Ben Shephard.”

Chris opens up about speech disorder on This Morning

Earlier this week Chris made a heartbreaking admission about his speech condition while on This Morning.

Appearing alongside Ben to discuss the documentary, Kammy told hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond how he was aware he was having difficulties with speaking a few years ago.

He recalled: “It was in 2019 but I told no one, you know when something isn’t quite right.

“I knew if I spoke in long sentences, I couldn’t get the words out. I thought I’m going to wake up one day and it’ll all be gone.”

Kammy did seek advice from medics – but indicated he should have done so sooner.

‘The delay of not seeing the doctor sooner caused issues’

Chris continued: “I went to see the doctor in 2020 and they did tests – and it was an underactive thyroid.

“It cured my thyroid but the delay of not seeing the doctor sooner caused issues.”

Apraxia is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult to speak. It can make saying the right sounds and words difficult and can be observed as slurring.

It’s caused by damage to the parts of the brain that control how muscles move, leading to apraxia of speech.

