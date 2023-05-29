Loose Women fans call for change in Ruth Langsford’s behaviour amid Phillip Schofield drama

Loose Women viewers have urged panellist Ruth Langsford to speak about the ongoing Phillip Schofield ITV crisis, taking to Twitter to express their opinions.

Earlier this month, Phillip Schofield left his role as co-host on This Morning after 20 years amid controversy over his affair with a younger colleague. And since then, a number of ITV presenters have commented or released statements.

Loose Women viewers have taken to Twitter to ask Ruth to have her say (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Former This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes, who has been married to Ruth since 2010, has been vocal about the controversy on social media. This morning (May 29) he described Phillip Schofield’s recent statement as “delusional” in a tweet, calling him a “liar”.

Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I’m reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person ! — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 29, 2023

Loose Women viewers urge Ruth to speak out on Twitter

However, Ruth – believed to have had beef with Schofe in the past – hasn’t waded in. As a result, fans have taken to Twitter, urging her to.

One Twitter user said: “Hey up Ruth #ThisMorning penny for your thoughts”. Another Loose Women viewer requested “an extended show so @RuthieeL can tell the truth about Schofield”, while another said: “C’mon, Ruth, we all know what Eamonn was up to – stirring things up on Twitter.”

Hey up Ruth #ThisMorning penny for your thoughts #loosewomen — Steve E Robinson 🚜 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A Northern Soul (@SteveERobinson2) May 29, 2023

C’mon, Ruth, we all know what Eamonn was up to – stirring things up on Twitter. #LooseWomen — Chris (@evilcheltdevil) May 29, 2023

“We got an extra 15 minutes. What on earth can we do? What can we talk about?” Im sure they can find something to discuss #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/d9xXT0qt7D — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) May 29, 2023

Ruth and Eamonn last co-hosted This Morning together in 2021 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

On the subject of Eamonn, viewers also joked that he would get a “grilling” when Ruth got home from work following his Twitter outburst.

Another said: “Ruth thought it was perfectly safe to leave Eamonn home alone on Twitter when she left for her ITV #loosewomen job.”

Eamonn will get a grilling when ruth gets home🙈💯🤣#loosewomen — Louise bowman (@louisebowman133) May 29, 2023

Ruth thought it was perfectly safe to leave Eamonn home alone on twitter when she left for her ITV #loosewomen job. #thismorning pic.twitter.com/8O9HpOhr4T — Vanessa (@vanessahodgesd) May 29, 2023

Calls for Ruth and Eamonn to rejoin This Morning

Earlier this month (May 15), This Morning viewers were left amused as Ruth spoke to Phillip and Holly Willoughby as they discussed the day’s upcoming Loose Women episode. In the midst of claims of a rift between Phillip and Holly, some fans thought they saw Ruth – who last co-hosted This Morning in 2022 – smiling as the show returned to This Morning.

Ruth and Eamonn used to co-host This Morning on Fridays. However, they were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond in 2021. Calls for them to make a return to replace Phillip and Holly have gained traction online. And they’re led by famous faces including Kerry Katona.

She said last week: “I used to love Eamonn and Ruth on the show, let’s get them back.”

