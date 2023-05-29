Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield composite image
TV

Loose Women fans call for change in Ruth Langsford’s behaviour amid Phillip Schofield drama

'Penny for your thoughts, Ruth'

By Entertainment Daily

Loose Women viewers have urged panellist Ruth Langsford to speak about the ongoing Phillip Schofield ITV crisis, taking to Twitter to express their opinions.

Earlier this month, Phillip Schofield left his role as co-host on This Morning after 20 years amid controversy over his affair with a younger colleague. And since then, a number of ITV presenters have commented or released statements.

Ruth Langsford on Loose Women
Loose Women viewers have taken to Twitter to ask Ruth to have her say (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Former This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes, who has been married to Ruth since 2010, has been vocal about the controversy on social media. This morning (May 29) he described Phillip Schofield’s recent statement as “delusional” in a tweet, calling him a “liar”.

Loose Women viewers urge Ruth to speak out on Twitter

However, Ruth – believed to have had beef with Schofe in the past – hasn’t waded in. As a result, fans have taken to Twitter, urging her to.

One Twitter user said: “Hey up Ruth #ThisMorning penny for your thoughts”. Another Loose Women viewer requested “an extended show so @RuthieeL can tell the truth about Schofield”, while another said: “C’mon, Ruth, we all know what Eamonn was up to – stirring things up on Twitter.”

Ruth and Eamonn on This Morning
Ruth and Eamonn last co-hosted This Morning together in 2021 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

On the subject of Eamonn, viewers also joked that he would get a “grilling” when Ruth got home from work following his Twitter outburst.

Another said: “Ruth thought it was perfectly safe to leave Eamonn home alone on Twitter when she left for her ITV #loosewomen job.”

Calls for Ruth and Eamonn to rejoin This Morning

Earlier this month (May 15), This Morning viewers were left amused as Ruth spoke to Phillip and Holly Willoughby as they discussed the day’s upcoming Loose Women episode. In the midst of claims of a rift between Phillip and Holly, some fans thought they saw Ruth – who last co-hosted This Morning in 2022 – smiling as the show returned to This Morning.

Ruth and Eamonn used to co-host This Morning on Fridays. However, they were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond in 2021. Calls for them to make a return to replace Phillip and Holly have gained traction online. And they’re led by famous faces including Kerry Katona.

She said last week: “I used to love Eamonn and Ruth on the show, let’s get them back.”

Read more: These memes about Eamonn and Ruth as Schofe quits This Morning are very, very naughty

Holly Willoughby is 'as FALSE as Phillip Schofield is' claims Eamonn Holmes as he slams presenters

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts.

Related Topics

Eamonn Holmes Loose Women Ruth Langsford This Morning Twitter

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield on This Morning looking worried
Video of Phillip Schofield and his younger lover surfaces as he jokes about ‘getting away with it’
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev on Loose Women
Rachel Riley makes crushing confession about marriage to Strictly star Pasha Kovalev
Eamonn Holmes with Phillip Schofield
Eamonn Holmes brands Phillip Schofield ‘delusional’ and a ‘liar’ as he issues warning to embattled presenter
Charlie Dimmock looking overweight and slim
Charlie Dimmock’s comments about her weight are just what women need to hear
Stephen Mulhern smiling and Phillip Schofield looking annoyed
OPINION: Stephen Mulhern will finally get his chance to shine amid Phillip Schofield scandal – and no one deserves it more!
Simon Cowell on BGT looking worried (Credit: ITV/YouTube/Composite: ED!)
BGT boss Simon Cowell left ‘extremely upset’ over family cancer diagnosis