This Morning viewers amused by Ruth Langsford’s ‘behaviour’ towards Holly and Phil amid ‘fallout’ claims

This Morning viewers were left amused today as they claimed to have spotted Ruth Langsford’s behaviour towards Holly and Phil.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been at the centre of ‘fallout’ claims in recent days. Reports claim they aren’t as close as they once were and apparently their friendship has ‘cooled’.

The pair returned to the daytime show on Monday (May 15), and things seemed ‘awkward’ between the pair. But one moment during the show seemed to leave viewers making similar comments.

Phil and Holly cut to Ruth to find out what was happening on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Like it usually does, This Morning cut to Loose Women around midday to see what was coming up on their show at 12:30pm. Ruth was hosting Monday’s edition.

Cutting to the loose ladies, Phil said: “Right let’s find out what the Loose Women have today. It’s Ruth, hiya.”

Smiling, Ruth said: “Hiya. Coming up our reaction to this year’s Eurovision, can you guess who the superfan is here? And we’ve got two guests today, actress and Judi [Love]’s comedy mentor Gina Yashere. Gina’s talking about making it in Hollywood.

“Also, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa’s finalist Phil Tufnell tells us why he wanted to return to the jungle. And it’s going to be a totes hilar show isn’t it Janet?”

Viewers spotted Ruth’s smiles (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street Porter replied: “Obvs.”

Ruth then added: “We’re discussing our most loved and most hated abbreviations – RB… RBBRB.”

Holly said: “Back right after this? Ah I was trying to work out what that was.” Phil then said: “See you l – eight – r.”

Ruth moving on swiftly with that rictus grin on her face.

Ruth was seen nodding her head as the show returned to This Morning. But viewers on Twitter seemed to pick up on the same thing about Ruth.

One person said on Twitter: “Ruth’s smile is making me cackle, she’s loving the downfall of Schofe, she’s gonna take a front row seat.”

Ruth reportedly fell out with Phillip a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “I bet Ruth is loving all this drama with Phil.”

Someone else wrote: “Ruth moving on swiftly with that rictus grin on her face,” followed by a laughing face emoji. Meanwhile, another tweeted: “Ruth’s eye speak a million words.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ruth for comment.

Others made a plea to ITV. One said: “It would be so so nice to have Eamonn and Ruth back hosting the show as the main presenters.”

Another added: “No matter how #thismorning producers try and swing it, we know [Phil] and [Holly] are finished. Bring back Eamonn and Ruth.”

What happened between Phil and Ruth?

According to reports, Phil and Ruth apparently fell out after an awkward exchange on live TV. In 2019, Phil allegedly interrupted Ruth during a Loose Women crossover – and it didn’t go down well.

Ruth was busy telling This Morning viewers what was coming up on Loose Women when Phillip said: “Girls we’re going to have to jump in and stop you there I’m afraid because we’re a bit tight for time.”

It was even claimed that Ruth had made an official complaint against Phillip to show bosses. Ruth’s hubby Eamonn Holmes has also spoken out against Phil. He told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine last year: “Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He’s very passive-aggressive.”

