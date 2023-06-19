OPINION: Dancing On Ice needs to replace Holly with Jane McDonald and bring in Stephen Mulhern to join her

Dancing On Ice is due to return next year and it’s about time the show is given a shake-up – involving Jane McDonald!

Of course, as we know, Phillip Schofield won’t be returning after he quit ITV following his confession about having an affair with a younger This Morning colleague.

His former co-host Holly Willoughby is expected to make a comeback to Dancing On Ice. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by ITV. But I think there’s one TV star who is a much better fit.

Get our Jane on Dancing On Ice as the new host! (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald to host Dancing On Ice please!

I think it’s time to give Yorkshire babe Jane McDonald the job. Reports this weekend claimed she had impressed ITV bosses at the Soap Awards earlier this month. She replaced Phil as host and won over viewers.

A source last week told the Mirror: “Jane is now the favourite to replace Phillip on Dancing on Ice when it returns next year. She did a great job hosting the Soap Awards earlier this month and bosses are keen to sign her up.

“She had people in stitches – and they love how frank she is, while also being very warm.”

This needs to happen. But, I don’t think Jane and Holly would make a perfect duo.

Stephen would be the perfect presenting partner for Jane, imo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I think Holly’s time is up on the show (she began hosting it in 2006 ). Let’s bring in some fresh faces to liven it up! Although Jane and Holly might not be a match, there’s one TV star who I think would slot into Phil’s shoes perfectly.

Stephen Mulhern. Yep, the In For A Penny and Saturday Night Takeaway favourite knows how to entertain and he has had a go at the job before! Of course, he won over viewers then, with many at the time demanding he replace Phil for good.

Well, I think it’s time Dancing On Ice fans’ demands become reality. Stephen would be the perfect star for the job alongside Jane.

With Jane’s northern charm and Stephen’s ray of sunshine personality, it’s the ultimate combo.

ITV, do the right thing and sign these two up for Dancing On Ice 2024 ASAP!

