Jane McDonald hugely backed to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice as bookies slash odds

There’s joyous news for Jane McDonald fans following the Phillip Schofield scandal.

After Jane took over from the This Morning presenter at the British Soap Awards, she’s now being backed to replace him on Dancing On Ice.

Phillip stepped down from This Morning, and the rest of his ITV commitments, after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague. But could Phillip’s loss be Jane’s gain? The bookies certainly seem to think so…

Jane McDonald impressed with her presenting skills on the British Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice news: Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield?

According to BoyleSports, we might just seen Jane taking to the rink this winter, but not as a contestant. Oh no, the Cruising With legend has been tipped to present the show alongside Holly Willoughby following Phillip’s departure. In fact, bookies are so convinced that Jane’s a shoo-in for the job that her odds have been slashed from 25/1 to 10/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Jane McDonald is coming in for support after hosting the British Soap Awards and her odds are beginning to melt away.”

Fans of the star will most certainly be on board. After all, her hosting stint at the British Soap Awards last week went down a storm with viewers. And Jane’s warm, own-to-earth manner will certainly soothe the skating celebs’ nerves before they take to the ice…

Phillip Schofield stepped down from the show after news of his affair broke (Credit: ITV)

Obstacles in Jane’s way…

So could it happen? Well, Jane has a couple of obstacles to overcome first – namely Rochelle and Marvin Humes. The husband-and-wife presenting duo are current favourites to replace both Phillip and Holly if ITV decides to give the show a total refresh.

Sarah added: “With the future of Holly Willoughby also uncertain, punters believe that Rochelle and Marvin Humes would be the perfect duo to take over the show and they are frontrunners at 1/2 if telly execs decide to go for a new presenting double act.

“Ant and Dec are second favourites at 7/1 after they revealed they were stepping away from Saturday Night Takeaway.”

Other names in the Dancing On Ice frame include Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary (6/1) and Danny and Dani Dyer (50/1).

So who do you want as host of Dancing On Ice in Phillip’s place? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the debate.